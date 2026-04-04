Takeaways from UConn Women’s Hoops’ season-ending defeat to South Carolina

Takeaways from UConn Women’s Hoops’ season-ending defeat to South Carolinaby: Cole Stefan04/04/26Coldest_fanRead In AppKK Arnold looks on as UConn's 54-game winning streak comes to an end in the Final Four. UConn shot a season-worst 31.1% as they fell to the South Carolina Gamecocks 62-48 at the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix. The Huskies posted season lows in points, field goal percentage and assists. - Mark J. Rebilas, USA TodayFrom stifling defense to Sarah Strong being silenced, what can be taken away from UConn's season-ending defeat to South Carolina in the Final Four?