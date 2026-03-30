Takeaways from UConn Women’s Hoops’ second, more intense bout with Notre Dame

Takeaways from UConn Women’s Hoops’ second, more intense bout with Notre Dameby: Cole Stefan2 hours agoColdest_fanRead In AppGeno Auriemma is known for sporting a serious look in the games that he coaches. During the trophy presentation ceremony, Auriemma brought out a more fun side. The 12-time national champion donned a cowboy hat and celebrated with the team as they advanced to their 25th Final Four. - Chris Jones, USA TodayFrom their three leading scorers to an impressive fourth quarter, what can UConn take away from their 70-52 victory over Notre Dame in the Elite Eight?