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Takeaways from UConn Women’s Hoops’ second, more intense bout with Notre Dame

Professional Backgroundby: Cole Stefan2 hours agoColdest_fan
Geno Auriemma UConn
Geno Auriemma is known for sporting a serious look in the games that he coaches. During the trophy presentation ceremony, Auriemma brought out a more fun side. The 12-time national champion donned a cowboy hat and celebrated with the team as they advanced to their 25th Final Four. - Chris Jones, USA Today

From their three leading scorers to an impressive fourth quarter, what can UConn take away from their 70-52 victory over Notre Dame in the Elite Eight?

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