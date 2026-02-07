Takeaways from UConn women's hoops Strong-less victory

The No. 1 UConn women’s basketball team (25-0, 14-0) swept the Butler Bulldogs (9-15, 3-11) in conference play with an 80-48 victory.

In the Huskies’ 32-point win, five players reached double-digit figures.

Paving the way, Azzi Fudd dropped 17, which is her third consecutive outing accumulating 15-plus points since recording six points versus the Xavier Musketeers. Not to mention, the 23-year-old snagged a rebound, dished out four assists and stole three balls.

Within 23 minutes, the Virginia native knocked down four of nine (44.4%) field goals, two of five (40%) triples and three of four (75%) free throws.

UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) returns the ball against Butler Bulldogs guard Lily Zeinstra (10) in the first half at PeoplesBank Arena./ Photo by David Butler II-Imagn Images

Alongside the leader, Serah Williams, Ashlynn Shade and Allie Ziebell all contributed 11 points apiece. While Williams finished with three blocks, Ziebell snatched a career-high four takeaways as Shade dished out five assists.

As for KK Arnold, the junior secured 10 points, a board, two assists and four steals. Within 24 minutes, the guard splashed three of five (60%) floor shots, buried one of two (50%) long-range attempts and banked one of three (33.3%) free throws.

When it comes to the bench, the group added 20 points to UConn’s crushing win.

Overall, the Huskies drained 28 of 50 (56%) from inside the perimeter, landed five of 17 (29.4%) deep shots and hit nine of 12 (75%) free throws.

Compared to the Bulldogs, only one player earned double-digit scores. With 13 points, Caroline Dotsey led Butler, going two-for-two from the paint and cashing in three of eight (37.5%) from the three-point line.

Outside of Dotsey, Mallory Miller and Saniya Jackson ended with nine points apiece.

Collectively, the squad swished 12 of 24 (50%) field goals, drilled seven of 28 (25%) threes and sank three of six (50%) free throws.

Next up, the Huskies will stay home to clash with the Creighton Bluejays on Wednesday, Feb. 11. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Until then, here are the key takeaways from Connecticut’s 32-point triumph over Butler.

No Sarah Strong No Problem

Heading into today’s matchup, fans expected to witness another spectacular performance by Strong, but the team had other plans.

In the hours leading up to facing Butler, the Huskies announced the star forward would miss today’s meeting due to rest.

With the sophomore sidelined, Allie Ziebell replaced her in the starting lineup.

“I felt like we weren’t attacking enough and usually we would to bail us out, she’s a great cutter, a great passer,” said Fudd when discussing not having the presence of Strong on the court.

While filling the hole of the well-rounded player is not easy, this did not stop Connecticut from showcasing a dominating performance.

At halftime, UConn had already converted 19 of the Bulldogs turnovers into 30 points.

By the end of the outing, the squad notched 37 points off 23 turnovers.

This should come as no surprise, as Butler commits 18.5 mistakes per battle.

Offensively, Williams helped Fudd get the party started as they racked up seven points apiece in the first quarter.

Kelis Fisher‘s Performance

Throughout the 2025-2026 season, Fisher has hardly seen the court unless the contest is a blowout in the fourth quarter, but that’s part of being a freshman.

When beginning a college career, the intensity of the game and the difficulty of opponents increase, and getting used to that will take time.

Butler Bulldogs guard Lily Zeinstra (10) looks to pass the ball against UConn Huskies guard Kelis Fisher (7) in the second half at PeoplesBank Arena./ Photo by David Butler II-Imagn Images

While facing the Bulldogs, the Maryland native accumulated six points, four rebounds and two assists. Within 14 minutes, the guard knocked down three of five (60%) paint shots but missed all three tries from downtown.

“Kelis is really good at getting to the rim… what happens after she gets there, that can be an adventure sometimes,” Head Coach Geno Auriemma. “Little by little, I think she’s starting to understand what it takes to play at this level.”

Jana El Alfy Improvements

From starting in the 2025 National Championship game to now, coming off the bench, El Alfy has strived to help the team like she did last year.

“This year, we have a lot of good players that keep dominating differently to the game and that just helps me focus on and finding ways. How can I help the team,” said El Alfy.

By the end of the match, the center posted four points, tied her career high of 11 boards and dished out an assist. It’s worth noting that the sophomore grabbed five offensive rebounds.

“We have some guys that go a month and don’t get five offensive rebounds. So, I was really happy with that,” said Auriemma.



