Takeaways from UConn women's hoops unforgiving first half

The No. 1 UConn women’s basketball team (24-0, 13-0) swept the DePaul Blue Demons (5-20, 2-12) in conference play with an 86-40 win.

In the Huskies’ dominating 46-point blowout victory, three players reached double-digit figures.

Paving the way, Azzi Fudd contributed 25 points, a rebound, two assists and three steals. Within 28 minutes, the 23-year-old swished six of 11 (54.6%) shots from the field, drained four of six (66.7%) tries from downtown and nailed a free throw.

Trailing behind her, Sarah Strong accumulated 14 points, six boards and five assists. Within 20 minutes, the star forward banked five of seven (71.4%) paint shots, sniped one of two (50%) three-pointers and went one for two (50%) from the free-throw line.

UConn Huskies guard Kk Arnold (2) brings the ball up court against DePaul Blue Demons guard Devin Hagemann (7) during the first half at Wintrust Arena./ Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Alongside the duo, KK Arnold posted 12 points, four rebounds and six assists. The guard shined from inside the perimeter, shooting near perfectly.

Within 26 minutes, the junior knocked down six of seven (85.7%) attempts and misfired on a pair of free throws. Not to mention, the Wisconsin native dished out her 100th assist of the 2025-2026 season.

As for the off-the-bench players, the group registered 25 points.

Overall, UConn finished the night cashing in 30 of 47 (63.8%) field goals, burying seven of 14 (50%) long-range shots and making five of 10 (50%) free throws.

Defensively, the team turned 18 of DePaul’s mistakes into 28 points.

Compared to the Blue Demons, the Huskies almost held everyone to under 10 points once again.

Offensively, Kate Novik and Michelle Ojo tied for the most points scored for the squad with 10 apiece.

Similar to the Big East rivals’ first meeting versus the defending National Champs in December, the team struggled to shoot from all ranges.

As a whole, DePaul ended the night sinking just 11 of 31 (35.5%) short-range shots, raining in only four of 23 (17.4%) attempts from beyond the arc and connecting six of 12 (50%) free throws.

Up next, the Huskies will return to PeoplesBank Arena to take on the Butler Bulldogs on Saturday. Tipoff is scheduled for noon.

Until then, here are the key takeaways from Connecticut’s 46-point triumph over the Blue Demons.

Nothing But Net

After missing the first shot of the game, UConn struggled to botch a bucket and splashed 10 consecutive field goals. This lasted until Arnold misfired a layup with two minutes remaining in the opening quarter.

With the help of a 22-2 run, Connecticut exploded and secured an early 31-10 advantage. During this time, the Blue Demons faced challenges in netting the ball and experienced a detrimental three and a half minute scoring drought.

UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) drives to the basket against DePaul Blue Demons guard Kate Novik (33) during the first half at Wintrust Arena./ Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

By the end of the first quarter, the Huskies had only missed two shots from the floor and a free throw.

Similar to the squad’s 96-66 win over the Tennessee Lady Volunteers on Sunday, Fudd caught fire at the start of the contest.

In the first quarter, the senior dropped 13 points and shot perfectly from all ranges. The senior went five-for-three from the floor, two-for-two from the three-point line and sank a free throw.

Collectively, the team buried 10 of 12 (83.3%) shots from inside the arc, went three-for-three from deep and converted two of three (66.7%) free throws.

First Half Turnovers

Going into halftime, Head Coach Geno Auriemma was not pleased with the errors Connecticut made.

By halftime, UConn threw away five offensive possessions when trying to pass into the post. At the break, the Huskies turned the ball over six times and added another four miscues in the second half.

“I just get bothered by the turnovers that are kind of mindless,” said Auriemma before heading into the locker room. “I don’t get it, so we need to clean that up.”

Honorable Mentions

Injury-wise, Allie Ziebell played with a face mask on, while Blanca Quiñonez was inactive last night.



