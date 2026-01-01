Takeaways from UConn women's hoops' mishandling victory

The No. 1 UConn women’s basketball team (14-0, 5-0) ends 2025 on the right foot with a 90-53 win against the Providence Friars (8-7, 1-3).

With the Huskies’ 37-point victory over Providence, this marks the team’s thirtieth consecutive win, dating back to Feb. 6, 2025.

By the end of the meeting, eight Connecticut players saw the court for at least five minutes, scoring three-plus points. Sarah Strong paved the way in the first half, while Azzi Fudd took charge coming out of the break.

With just under seven minutes left in the first half, Strong, who looked unstoppable from beyond the arc, tied her career-high of five made three-pointers.

The star forward contributed 17 points, seven rebounds, two assists and three steals. Within 24 minutes, the North Carolina native buried five of seven (71.4%) shots from the three-point line, misfired three field goals and went two-for-two from the free throw line.

UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Providence Friars at the Amica Mutual Pavilion./ Photo by Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Alongside the sophomore, Fudd led with 18 points, four boards, six assists and four steals. Within 28 minutes, the leader of the pack banked four of six (66.7%) shots from inside the perimeter and nailed two of six (33.3%) attempts from downtown.

With the 23-year-old going four-for-four from the free-throw line today, this puts her at 26 consecutive made free throws, dating back to the 2025 NCAA Final Four against the UCLA Bruins.

For the fifth straight outing, Blanca Quiñonez ended the night with another 10-plus point game. To add on, the Ecuadorian native splashed another last-second shot. To end the third quarter, Sophi Hall tried inbounding the ball, but the 19-year-old snagged it while defending and turned it into a buzzer-beating two-point bucket. Within 24 minutes, Quiñonez accumulated 11 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals.

To kick off the new year, the Huskies will return home to clash with the Seton Hall Pirates on Saturday, Jan. 3. Tipoff is scheduled for noon.

For now, here are key takeaways from Connecticut’s 37-point victory over the Friars.

Join The UConn Report now for $1 your first week and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic – included with your membership.

Offensive Ball Movement:

To begin the game, it seemed like Connecticut was on a roll with great ball movement around the perimeter, allowing them to create open shots. While the Friars kept the Huskies on their toes with constant pressure, UConn looked nothing but cool, calm and collected. This resulted in Strong hitting several deep shots.

As much as this sounds like a great start, the squad botched several plays, giving themselves 13 turnovers in the first half. One of their biggest problems was communication. The majority of the takeaways occurred due to misfired passes while the player was not looking.

Something to note is that Strong committed four errors, which were the most amongst the team’s 13 turnovers going into halftime. Through 14 matches of the 2025-2026 campaign, this is the forward’s second time leading the Huskies in mishandling the ball going into the break. While facing Marquette, the sophomore committed six giveaways in the first half.

Heading into the second half, UConn coughed up the ball another seven times. In total, the squad lost offensive possession 20 times, which is a season-high.

For Providence, the team could only capitalize on eight points off turnovers.

Rotation:

With the team ruling out KK Arnold after suffering a nasal fracture during Tuesday’s practice, Connecticut experimented with its rotation. To fill the missing piece of the starting lineup, Head Coach Geno Auriemma promoted Allie Ziebell to fill the role. This was the Wisconsin native’s first career start as a Husky.

In the end, the sophomore finished with nine points, two rebounds, an assist and three steals. Within 31 minutes, Ziebell knocked down three of seven (42.9%) deep shots but missed her lone field goal.

Additionally, teammates like Jana El Alfy saw more time on the court at the beginning of the contest. The center finished with 10 points, five boards and two assists. Within 19 minutes, El Alfy thrived from the paint, cashing in five of six (83.3%) shots.

Throughout the 2025-2026 stretch, Williams has progressively improved her production as a Husky and tonight showed that.

UConn Huskies forward Serah Williams (22) dribbles the ball against Providence Friars forward Teneisia Brown (20) during the second half at the Amica Mutual Pavilion./ Photo by Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Despite fouling out of the clash with just under four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, the senior accumulated eight points, six rebounds, three assists and five blocks. Within 24 minutes, the forward nailed two of four (50%) two-pointers and converted four of five (80%) free throws.

With that being said, as conference play continues, it should come as no surprise to see Williams return to her former Wisconsin Badger self.



💬 Wondering what other UConn fans are saying?



Head to The Husky House forum and jump into the discussion →



TALK ABOUT IT ON THE HUSKY HOUSE

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

CHECK US OUT ON INSTAGRAM

SIGN UP FOR UCONN NEWSLETTER