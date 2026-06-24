Tarris Reed Jr. selected 26th overall by Spurs in NBA Draft

Former UConn basketball center Tarris Reed Jr. was selected 26th overall by the San Antonio Spurs in the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft Tuesday night.

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Reed, who played two seasons at Connecticut after two previously at Michigan, started all 35 games he played in as a true senior in 2025-26, averaging 14.7 points, 9 rebounds, 2 blocks and a conference-leading 60.7% effective field goal percentage en route to being named an All-Big East and All-NCAA Tournament selection.

The Springfield, MO, native battled nagging injuries through the summer and early part of his senior season, missing time with multiple lower body issues further aggravated by a fall he took against BYU in early November.

Reed recorded 10-plus rebounds and 3-plus blocks on six different occasions in 2025-26, solidifying himself as a sure-handed interior presence.

“Just put on the Duke game,” said Dan Hurley when asked about Reed. “Put on the Duke game and watch the man’s athleticism, his size. Just see what he did.”

His 31-point, 27-rebound explosion catalyzed UConn in its win over No. 15 Furman in the NCAA Tournament. Likewise, Reed’s 26-point , 9-rebound, 4-block, 3-assist outing against Duke in the Elite Eight helped lift UConn to the Final Four.

“The thing about the Duke game,” Hurley said, “and again, I couldn’t have more respect for [Cameron] Boozer as a winner, as a talent, as a top three pick. You can get a guy in the 20s that played a top three pick head-to-head in a lot of possessions in that game. Won some and lost some, but played a top three pick in a lot of one-on-one situations in a pretty even manner.”

Reed becomes the 58th UConn player to be selected in the NBA Draft and the 10th since 2021. Alex Karaban, Reed’s teammate of two seasons at Connecticut, still awaits his name to be called. Reed joins former UConn star Stephon Castle in San Antonio, which just made a run to the NBA Finals.



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