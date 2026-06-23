UConn alums Karaban, Reed awaiting calls ahead of 2026 NBA Draft: What to know

Renowned for his wry and oftentimes shrewd candor, UConn men’s basketball head coach Dan Hurley wasn’t shy of praise for former Huskies Alex Karaban and Tarris Reed Jr. ahead of Tuesday’s NBA Draft.

“Just put on the Duke game,” quipped Hurley when asked about Reed. “Put on the Duke game and watch the man’s athleticism, his size. Just see what he did.”

Karaban, of course, received his flowers, too.

“[He has] an ability to space the court, make shots, get on the glass, good cutter, underrated defensive player,” Hurley said. “If I’m a team in the 20s, and I’ve got a choice between a moderately more talented player that has questionable makeup in terms of building a championship organization, how do pass on Karaban in the 20s?”

If the choices were Hurley’s to make, UConn’s former frontcourt duo would be off the board by the end of Tuesday’s first round.

But they aren’t, and for Reed and Karaban, who in most mock drafts fall tantalizingly close to the end of the first round or at the very beginning of the second, draft night anxiety won’t be a stranger.

Here’s everything the UConn Report has gathered on which teams are in on the Huskies’ two draft prospects.

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Alex Karaban

Karaban has worked out for over half a dozen NBA teams since the draft combine ended in mid-May.

Those teams include (but may not be limited to): The Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs and Boston Celtics, with the latter three showing the most interest.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UConn Huskies forward Alex Karaban (11) reacts after defeating the UCLA Bruins in a second round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The absolute ceiling for Karaban appears to be the Celtics at No. 27 or the Timberwolves at No. 28, with most projections having Karaban land somewhere between Nos. 31-40.

“A lot of teams value the pedigree, the skill set, his ability,” Hurley said. “I think such a big thing in the NBA is your ability to have role guys that can play off of two really ball dominant players. Alex has shown an expertise to be an NBA role player.”

LOOK FOR: The Celtics, Kings and Spurs have all shown direct interest in Karaban. Whether or not that interest merits a top 30 pick remains to be seen.

Tarris Reed Jr.

Reed, meanwhile, hasn’t been as busy on the workout front. The engine of UConn’s postseason offense has only worked out for three NBA teams: The Spurs, Celtics and Lakers.

The Celtics have reportedly shown the most interest in Reed of the three. Reed, who measured in at 6-foot-9, 263-pounds at the combine, has also been rumored to a litany of different teams, including the Atlanta Hawks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Knicks and Raptors.

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Connecticut Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) in action against Michigan Wolverines center Aday Mara (15) during the national championship of the Final Four of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

“The thing about the Duke game,” Hurley said, “and again, I couldn’t have more respect for [Cameron] Boozer as a winner, as a talent, as a top three pick. You can get a guy in the 20s that played a top three pick head-to-head in a lot of possessions in that game. Won some and lost some, but played a top three pick in a lot of one-on-one situations in a pretty even manner.”

LOOK FOR: The Spurs and Celtics appear to be the most interested in Reed.



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