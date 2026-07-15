UConn Baseball lands transfer pitchers Adam Merritt, MJ Bollinger

The college baseball transfer portal has been thriving and the UConn baseball staff has found a share of the riches.

UMass pitcher Adam Merritt and Texas A&M pitcher MJ Bollinger Jr. both announced commitments to the UConn baseball program. The duo are currently the top two transfer portal commitments for the Huskies, who may look to add another player down the road.

Merritt, a native of West Hartford, attended Kingswood Oxford before joining UMass ahead of the 2025 season. Merritt posted an ERA of 9.50 in 18 innings in his first season on a collegiate mound before bouncing back in 2026. In 57.2 innings, Merritt recorded an ERA of 4.99 and 53 strikeouts while serving primarily as a starter instead of a bullpen arm.

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Bollinger, on the other hand, has not had quite the same journey to UConn. The native of Florida began his career with San Jacinto Junior College before making the jump and joining FAU in 2025. Bollinger was lights out for San Jacinto, recording 28 strikeouts in 33 innings with an ERA of 1.36.

The talented right-hander put together an equally impressive lone season with the Owls out of the bullpen, allowing just 10 runs in 44.2 innings. Bollinger additionally recorded 11 saves and quickly put himself on the radar of the SEC. Despite moving onto Texas A&M for the 2026 season, Bollinger appeared in just one game for the Aggies.

For UConn, the commitments of both Bollinger and Merritt are solid pick-ups as the Huskies need to retool the pitching staff. Losing the conference Pitcher of the Year in Cayden Suchy was likely something bound to happen after the team failed to make the NCAA Tournament. Suchy now joins a multi-bid conference that will boost his chances at playing on the biggest stage.

Suchy is a difficult loss but the left-heavy rotation of the Huskies now adds more flexibility with two established right-handers entering the team.



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