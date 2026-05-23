UConn Baseball ends 32-win season with loss to Creighton

The 2026 campaign has come to a full stop for the UConn baseball team following back-to-back losses in the Big East Tournament.

After a strong 32-win regular season helped propel the team towards a sixth-straight regular season conference title the Huskies struggled at the finish line. UConn dropped the regular season finale against Villanova before heading into the conference tournament.

Rain forced the Huskies to wait an extra day before facing the Xavier Musketeers to open the double-elimination tournament. UConn dropped the contest, 5-1, and was forced to play a second game to end the night against Creighton. The Bluejays won, 7-4, and ended the Huskies’ 2026 Big East Tournament run.

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Despite the team falling short of a conference tournament championship and NCAA Tournament berth, the Huskies accomplished plenty as a team during the season.

Sophomore first baseman and former Southern New Hampshire standout Jackson Marshall took home the Big East Player of the Year honors. The sophomore lefty Cayden Suchy additionally took home Big East Pitcher of the Year honors.

Freshman sensation Cam Righi snagged the Freshman of the Year Award after posting a .326 batting average and 44 runs batted in. The Huskies had seven total All-Conference selections across both teams.

With the Big East offering just one automatic NCAA Tournament qualifier to the conference tournament winner, the 2026 season is effectively over for UConn. Coach Jim Penders and company will now head back to the drawing board and look to bring an improved team to the field next season.



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