UConn Baseball First Baseman Jackson Marshall earns Big East Player of the Year

UConn baseball standout first baseman Jackson Marshall has received massive honors after a great season at the plate.

The Big East Baseball Regular Season Awards were just recently announced and plenty of Huskies’ stars have received some sort of recognition. At the top of the pile, however, is the new Conference Player of the Year in the talented first baseman Marshall.

Join the UConn Report now for $1 your first week and get 50% off an annual subscription!

The sophomore started his collegiate career with Southern New Hampshire in 2025. Marshall earned NE10 Northeast Division Rookie of the Year in his lone season with the team. The first baseman batted .337 while hitting 15 home runs and driving in 56 runs.

Marshall took another step forward this year at the plate with an average of .382, 14 home runs, and 60 runs batted in. The first baseman particularly thrived against conference competition with five home runs, 29 runs batted in, and a batting average of .422.

Marshall was a massive part of the offensive success of the Huskies this season as the team claimed a sixth straight regular season title. The athlete additionally stood out on defense with a rock solid fielding percentage of .990.

With just six conference losses on the season the Huskies have primarily been a dominant team in the Big East. In addition to Marshall, another player responsible for the dominance was also recognized as ace pitcher Cayden Suchy earned Big East Pitcher of the Year honors.

The Huskies are still in the thick of things as the Big East Tournament will kick off for the team on May 20th against Xavier. Four teams enter the double-elimination tournament and a win over the Musketeers pits UConn against the winner of the clash between St. John’s and Creighton.



💬 Wondering what other UConn fans are saying?



Head to The Husky House forum and jump into the discussion →



TALK ABOUT IT ON THE HUSKY HOUSE

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

CHECK US OUT ON INSTAGRAM

SIGN UP FOR UCONN NEWSLETTER