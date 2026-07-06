UConn Basketball adds Real Madrid forward Egor Amosov

STORRS — It was long speculated what UConn basketball would do with its coveted 15th (and final) roster spot for the 2026-27 season.

Maybe UConn would poach a forward from the reeling Michigan Wolverines in wake of Dusty May’s abrupt departure. Maybe the Huskies would convince a 2027 recruit to reclassify up. Maybe Dan Hurley would follow suit with the UConn women and leave the final spot open.

Speculate no more: Russian forward Egor Amosov will join UConn basketball for the 2026-27 season, according to a release.

Amosov, a 6-foot-7 forward originally hailing from Samara, Russia, will provide critical depth on the wing and could even rival for a starting spot as a freshman.

The 18-year-old won Player of the Year in the Spanish Liga (U22) in 2025-26, posting averages of 14.6 points, 6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.5 steals per game.

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“Egor is an exciting young prospect who brings versatility at the forward spot,” head coach Dan Hurley said via a press release. “His skillset fits what we look for in wing players and raises the level of that position group. We think that can compete to make an impact right away.”

Amosov’s background

“Prior to joining up with Real he spent three years with BC Samara in Samara, Russia, where he totaled 44 appearances with Samara 2 in the VTB Youth United League and 42 with the senior club in the VTB United League,” a UConn press release reads. “At age 14 in the 2022-23 season, he averaged 9.7 points across three games with Samara 2. The next season in ’23-24, Amosov made 31 starts for Samara 2 and averaged 13.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.8 steals in 26.3 minutes per game. He made eight appearances with the senior team in his age 15 season, including a pair of starts.”

The addition of Amosov completes UConn’s 2026-27 roster; ten newcomers will join five returners from last year’s national title game appearance.



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