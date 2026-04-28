UConn basketball adds Wofford transfer Nils Machowski from transfer portal

Wofford transfer guard Nils Machowski has committed to UConn basketball, Jonathan Givony of Draft Express announced Tuesday.

The 6-foot-3 rising senior guard averaged 17.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists as the catalyst of the Terrier offense in 2025-26. Machowski, a Berlin, Germany native, spent two years previously at UCF, starting nine games for the Knights.

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Machowski appeared in and started all 32 games for Wofford in 2025-26, ranking second in scoring behind Kahmare Holmes and leading the team in rebounds.

Machowski is a natural two guard who shoots over 38% from 3, and at 6-foot-3, 183-pounds, can slither to the rack in transition. The rising senior has shown the requisite skills of a ball handler as well, although he played more time at small forward than point guard with the undersized Terriers in 2025-26.

Machowski joins Oskar Giltay, Najai Hines and Nik Khamenia in UConn’s 2026-27 off season class, along with freshmen Junior County and Colben Landrew.

Giltay, a Belgium native, committed on Friday, presumably filling the backup center role while simultaneously taking up a roster spot. With Machowski’s commitment, UConn has five roster spots left to fill.



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