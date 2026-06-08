UConn basketball announces two staff hires ahead of 2026-27 season

STORRS — The UConn men’s basketball program announced two staff additions for the 2026-27 season Monday, per release.

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Mike Pegues will join the UConn staff as an assistant coach after four seasons at Butler under former head coach Thad Matta. Pegues brings over 15 years of coaching experience to Storrs. Pegues also made stops at Louisville (2018-22) and Xavier (2012-18) under Chris Mack and Delaware, his alma mater, from 2010-12, holding the same role at all three programs.

Pegues will fill the role left vacant by Luke Murray, who was hired as Boston College’s next head coach in March.

“Excited to add a coach of Mike’s caliber to our organization,” Head coach Dan Hurley said in a release. “He has proven throughout his career to be an excellent coach and a tireless recruiter. His ability to help develop our big men and his high-major experience, especially in the BIG EAST, will be huge for us. Mike is a well-respected figure in basketball circles who has succeeded at a high level for a long time.”

The program also announced the signing of director of men’s basketball strength and conditioning Justin McClelland, a Naugatuck, Conn., native who made previous stops at Villanova (2023-26), Clemson (2020-23), East Carolina (2016-17), Florida (2015-16), Villanova (2014-15), Germantown Academy (2013-15) and Eastern University (2013-14) before UConn.

“We’re confident that Justin will carry the championship-level expectations we have in all aspects of our program to our strength and conditioning unit,” Hurley said. “His experience preparing athletes at the highest level in the best leagues in the country will have a huge impact in ensuring our guys are physically and mentally ready to continue to compete for titles.”



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