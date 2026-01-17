UConn Basketball HC Dan Hurley talks Georgetown postgame

UConn Basketball Head Coach Dan Hurley met with the media following the Huskies 64-62 win over Georgetown on Saturday afternoon night inside of the Capital One Arena.

UConn Basketball HC Dan Hurley Transcript

Yeah, just you know Yeah, ultimately, I think I think we just coming in six games in 13 days, six big East games. Is this a kids chair? I don’t need to be in like a Phil Jackson chair, but like what the f*** That’s right so yeah, I mean I just you know for us just the amount of respect you have for Ed and You know Ed is one of the best coaches in the game and Just how different of a team they are with big Vincent in there, you know, they’re very You know teams are very fortunate to play them without big Vincent in in you know in the game for them gives them obviously a starting starting caliber high major center You know, it allows Julius to play, you know backup minutes a talented young big and I think there are much different team you know with Vincent, you know in there and You know, I just thought for us we just we will did we gutted it out I thought we obviously got off to a great start Silas getting foul trouble in the first half which again He’s had this addiction to it That he’s now he’s got to go back into fouling rehab and That hurt us in the first half. I thought we were playing really well. He got the fouls I had to sit him and you know, we lost our rhythm there, but just you know thrilled to be able to get You know get to 18-1 get to eight now we knew it’s gonna be tough. Yeah, I mean does this kind of show how You know, obviously George sounds one and five coming to the game and you know Providence wasn’t just show how tough it is to win in this league on the road I mean against even teams with not not sterling records of struggle.

I mean they were top again with Vince in there. You know, they’re probably a top 60 top 70 team their metrics get screwed up when you know You lose your starting center, especially starting center that has those capabilities like that, you know that that wrecks Like that that that wrecks, you know you know a bunch of games for you and So playing them with him is much different now. It sucks for us. It’s like, you know, that’s not a quad Was that a quad three game? That was a quad three game.

I mean That’s a quad three, you know like this whole metric system and all the shit with that Conference games are hard no matter what Especially when you’re playing against an Ed Cooley team and again a team that now has their starting center back. Who is it changes their team? So significantly So and you could see it at Creighton and you could see how much you know, they were right there to win that game They’re a much different team with him And I know it’s you said in the past, you know, you like when if a guy guys have bad shooting nights They get out of the way. Hopefully it’s you know, the next night.

They’re better not all together in the same night though. Well, but The same night though for Alex solo Braylon and Silas of all four people to go two for eight over the final two minutes in the line Is that kind of just you’re not gonna probably see that very often I would think I mean, I hope not, f***ing trying to jinx us, you know, I didn’t listen there’s games like this I think you know, we we were able to just kind of gut this out You know on a night where you know again, we’ve got you know Braylon Mullins is one of the best shooters in the country so solo ball and so is Alex caribbean those guys want to combine You know three four or what the hell is that? sucking math No 19, yeah, I mean, I mean that’s and I thought they got some really good ones Obviously, we you know the free-throw meltdown at the end And and really what kind of saved us today as we didn’t We were missing a lot, but we weren’t turning the ball over. So like not turning it over actually helped us You know because we were able to get second opportunities, but you know the issues that are our team’s issues.

There’s no perfect teams You know rebounding is still an issue for us taking care of the ball is an issue for us Yeah, but I don’t think we should have our fan base or anyone like nitpicking and 18 and one team I think you should just be thrilled that you have a program and a team that is 18 and 1 and 8 No in the league and ranked second in the country. Just be happy about that Don’t nitpick the players you want to nitpick the coach nitpick the coach. All right, but teams got a lot of growth to get better Just we need the crowd just we need our fans.

Maybe don’t like let’s not nitpick the performances Let’s just get when do we play Saturday? Saturday at home we play I want to just see like an amazing crowd we’re you don’t even have like coaches or players ever having to go like that because they’re just They’re dialed in from the start Good afternoon coach. Yes. Congratulations on the win and congratulations to the team.

My name is Francisco from cultural sports How important is discipline and emotional control in a rivalry game like this? Well, listen Georgetown UConn it means something I mean at that those two programs getting together It’s special, you know the history all the great players that have played in these games over the course of the years You know every recruit that comes on campus, you know obviously we show them the Ray Allen shot at MSG to win the Big East tournament there and You know the the Big East needs You know the the traditional powers to be you know where Ed’s gonna get this program I mean that is gonna get this program where the Big East needs it to be and where Georgetown needs it to be He’s one of the best coaches in the country not too far removed from national coach of the year you know and and amongst his peers known as one of the best coaches in the country, so Yeah, I mean we we want to play high-level games for us UConn Georgetown, you know, st John’s Georgetown. Those are those are exciting games Congratulation on the way coach Terrence had eight offensive rebounds. What was your thoughts on his presence and the ability to give you second chance opportunities? Yeah, I mean terrorists You know the guys of force You know, he’s physically, you know, he’s got the agility of a guard but he’s got but he’s you know got the you know the physical strength of A Berserker of a destroyer.

I mean the guy is it’s got, you know sick physical strength and explosiveness You know and and you know, he was he was he was active on the glass You know, he made his free throws probably left a couple field goals, you know on the table like a majority of our team did but You know for us to go where we want to go, you know, we need him to be an all-american level center I Got a bonus. Yeah, I got a bullets where Eric went. Oh, yeah What’s your thoughts on his performance tonight and then his development as he gets more crucial minutes as the season goes on? I mean Eric is basically going through the you know, what Donovan Clingan did as a freshman, you know, and you know That’s a heck of a hard comparison to make to to a young you know young big to try to follow those shoes two-time champion lottery pick and crushing it in the NBA, but Yeah, I mean I think Eric is on a very similar trajectory I mean he’s playing, you know behind and given me, you know He he’s a big reason why our season is where he where it where it is because of what he was able to do when Tarras was out You know now he’s like the understudy to Tarras and you know as Tarras goes out the door this year.

He becomes the focal point You know for us at center. So we again we’ve got a great tandem there. I thought you know, he had You know those good and ball screen defense today and I thought he had you know, two big baskets for us He was able to give us ten really good minutes Dan obviously a lot of guys struggled to shoot today But how do you make sense of what solo balls going through this season? And is it kind of just mental at this point? Yeah, I mean, you know solo he’s been dealing with arrest and it’s on his shooting hand.

I think I think you’re gonna see You know guy it’s like I think a lot of players in college basketball You know, let’s let’s say a lot Let’s say some players in college basketball would not be playing with the wrist injury that he has right now So I’ll just I’ll just leave it at that He’s dealing with them, but the wrist problem on a shooting hand, but the guy is a warrior And I thought he made some winning plays today driving it and digging the ball out Down the stretch KJ had a chance at a three that would have been a tie. It looked like you guys went under Considering that’s not his strength as a coach. Were you comfortable with your guys going under? No, I did not like that because he had made the three prior and at that point in the game You can’t go under anything and when he shot it I almost I just kind of turned and was starting to prepare for overtime Usually when you make a mistake like that You know, but then you see the trajectory of the ball now you’re looking to see who’s on the defense of glass So, you know, we caught a break there.

We didn’t play very good situational basketball. Obviously a K missed a 101 Silas loses Mac on that side out to give up a three there I mean we it’s a category called late mistakes and today was a late mistake and on your miss shots in the second half There was so much attention on terrorists It seems like you either got the 50-50 ball or there was a foul or or something His physical presence seemed to have made an impact whether he was the one who got the ball or not Is this something that you’ve seen all season or? Yeah, I mean, you know terrorists I think it’s for him it’s all about just motor, you know when he plays with the highest motor you know, he wreaks havoc on both backboards and a lot of times, you know You’ve got to kind of crack down with two guys to block him out on the on the offensive glass And now it opens up opportunities for perimeter people to sneak in there And obviously we had a huge play when Silas goes to the floor, you know First one in the floor picks it up throws at the Mullins. It’s a three Those are type of plays we had to make in a game like this where it was really ugly for us Dan still he gives you 13 minutes some really good defense there Even if he wasn’t in there down the stretch What did you see from him and what more would you like to see from him moving forward? Yeah, just a little bit more of a presence on offense, you know Like it’s it’s uh, I think he does a lot of great things on defense and I think there’s opportunities for him, you know Whether it plays are called for you or not You end up getting the ball reverse to you and opportunities where you could drive a closeout go perimeter to post, you know Like you you know, there’s there’s there are opportunities.

I think for him to be more assertive on offense You know so that I could extend his minutes out to 18 to 20 a game You know, I don’t want to play Alex 35 minutes. I don’t you know want to play You know, I don’t want anyone over 32 minutes, so yeah, I mean the bench thing J Ross had the hamstring we got to get him Into that like low teens mid-teens minutes and Jalen a little bit more too. All right guys.

Thank you



