UConn Basketball defeats Duke, as Braylon Mullins hits game winner

WASHINGTON D.C. — UConn Basketball guard Braylon Mullins is on the quiet side and usually blends in with his teammates.

The mild-mannered freshman, heralded as UConn basketball’s (33-5) chief marksmen, was in a slump entering Sunday’s Elite Eight showdown versus top-seed Duke (35-3) in Washington D.C. and hadn’t exactly captured the consistency he had been searching for from the perimeter the entire year.

None of that mattered as he unleashed the 3-pointer UConn’s season depended on from the with less than a second to go in regulation — with a spot in the Final Four on the line.

UConn fans MUST take advantage of this deal, Get 50% off the UConn Report now!

Mullins’ triple found the bottom of the net with 0.4 seconds to go, giving UConn its first lead since the 18:47 mark of the first half. It was a lead the Huskies would hold onto, staving off Duke’s final heave down the court to advance to the eighth Final Four in program history.

*STORY WILL BE UPDATED BY STRATTON STAVE LATER



💬 Wondering what other UConn fans are saying?



Head to The Husky House forum and jump into the discussion →



TALK ABOUT IT ON THE HUSKY HOUSE

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

CHECK US OUT ON INSTAGRAM

SIGN UP FOR UCONN NEWSLETTER