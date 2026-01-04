UConn basketball dominates down low, puts away reeling Marquette 73-57

A lot can change in a year, especially in the increasingly unpredictable world of college basketball.

The last time UConn hosted Marquette in a do-or-die conference matchup for the Golden Eagles, Shaka Smart’s squad was ranked in the top 20 of the AP Poll, aiming for win No. 23 and a bye in the Big East Tournament the next week.

Those days have since passed.

UConn entered Sunday’s contest, the lone Quadrant 4 game remaining on its regular season schedule, a 20 point favorite and the No. 4 team in the nation. Marquette’s winless record in conference play left it in dead last in the Big East standings and reeling off a four-game losing streak.

The Huskies (14-1, 4-0) did the Golden Eagles (5-10, 0-4) no favors, using a 14-rebound advantage in the second half to pull away in a 73-57 win on Sunday afternoon.

