UConn basketball, Duke to meet in Las Vegas near Thanksgiving

UConn basketball will meet Duke in Las Vegas on Thanksgiving Eve in T-Mobile Arena, sources told Jon Rothstein of College Hoops Today. There is no timetable on an official announcement.

The Huskies and Blue Devils most recently met in the 2026 Elite Eight, a game epitomized by Braylon Mullins’ sensational logo 3-pointer that gave Connecticut the lead in the final seconds.

It is not clear whether or not this head-to-head is the start of a series, a part of an multi-team event (MTE) or a single meeting at a neutral site.



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