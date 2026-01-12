UConn basketball enters house of horrors on Tuesday against No. 25 Seton Hall

Star-crossed. Snakebitten. Jinxed. Cursed, damned and doomed.

No. 3 UConn basketball (16-1, 6-0) hasn’t beaten No. 25 Seton Hall (14-2, 4-1) at the Prudential Center (with fans in the stands) since February 10, 2013.

That was a long time ago.

A myriad of things have prevented the Huskies and Dan Hurley, who’ve won two national titles and over 73% of their Big East games since rejoining the conference in 2020, from winning at The Rock — buzzer beaters, COVID-19, 17-point collapses and injuries aplenty have each played their role in what has become the most calamitous game of the calendar year for the Huskies.

Will it change on Tuesday night? The blueprint is there for red-hot Connecticut, which has won 12 consecutive games and is off to its best Big East start in three decades, to end the streak.

But it won’t be easy.

Opponent Profile: No. 25 Seton Hall Pirates (14-2, 4-1)

The surly defensive identity that’s populated Shaheen Holloway’s tenure in South Orange is again at the forefront of his fourth Pirate roster.

Seton Hall ranks ninth in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency (93.9) and turnover percentage (22.4), as well as first in block (18.6) and steal (15.2) percentage.

STAT NUMBER BIG EAST RANK Defensive Rating 95.2 2 Steals/Game 10 1 Blocks/Game 5.7 1 Opp. FG% 38.5 2 Opp. TO% 19.6 1

It’s an opportunistic and unremitting group, spearheaded by Merrimack transfer Adam “Budd” Clark, that thrives off pressure and turnovers.

Clark, who led the NEC and MAAC in steals the last two seasons, has evolved into a passing lane poltergeist for the Pirates, leading the Big East with 2.2 rips per game. The true junior is also one of the league’s top facilitators, averaging five assists per night as the pilot of the Pirate offense.

Who is he assisting? Twenty-five percent of the time (or 20 of his 80 assists), the venerable AJ Staton-McCray, a sixth-year Miami transfer leading the team in scoring with 12.3 points per game, is the benefactor.

Staton-McCray starred in The Hall’s win over NC State in Maui, posting season highs in points (22), rebounds (8) and blocks (2) while shooting an efficient 7-of-11 from the field. He was Holloway’s go-to bucket getter in non-conference play but has posted double-figures in only one of his last five games (all conference tilts) on the wing.

QUADRANT RECORD NOTABLE OPPONENTS 1 2-2 NC State (W), USC (L), Kansas State (W), Villanova (L) 2 3-0 Providence, Creighton 3 2-0 Washington State 4 7-0 Rutgers

Down low, Jacksonville transfer Stephon Payne III has emerged as a defensive anchor alongside burly 6-foot-10, 265-pound freshman Najai Hines. Payne and Hines rank second and third in the Big East (behind only Tarris Reed Jr.) in defensive rating, respectively.

Payne keyed with 18 points and 16 rebounds in the Pirates’ conference opener win over Providence last month, while Hines, a former four star recruit who has come off the bench in all 14 games he’s appeared in, posted 10 points, six boards and four blocks against Rutgers.

Nov 13, 2025; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Seton Hall Pirates center Najai Hines (25) reacts during the second half against the Monmouth Fighting Scots at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Joining Hines off the bench is Elon transfer TJ Simpkins, another surehanded defender who ranks second on the team in 3-point (42.2) and third in effective field goal percentage (57.7).

Holloway deploys a relatively stable 10-man rotation, with tertiary scoring coming from former DePaul wing Elijah Fisher (8.4) and LSU transfer Mike Williams III (8.1).

The Pirates trade size for attitude and rim-running for slow, methodical sets. Much like Connecticut, The Hall prefers to slow the game down and neutralize chaos offensively.

No. 3 UConn’s “must haves”

Plaster it in the locker room. Force players to fall asleep with it in their hands the night before the game. Take two hours out of practice to reinforce it.

Take care of the basketball.

If the Huskies don’t, they’ll be on the train back to New Haven with another Prudential Center loss under their belt.

Seton Hall’s pressure defense is second to none in creating turnovers (a precipitous 19.6% turnover rate can unfurl any opponent) and has allowed over 80 points just once.

Take care of the basketball on the road – in what should be the most hostile environment the Huskies walk into all season, in a place where they haven’t won in over a decade.

Hit open 3’s at the start of the game.

The Pirate defense will be eager to blitz and hedge screens on its homecourt. Engineering open looks for freshman flamethrower Braylon Mullins and Alex Karaban, both of whom keyed in the Huskies’ win over Providence last week, should be atop the priority list for Hurley and staff.

If there’s any soft spot in the Pirate defense, it’s 117th ranked 3-point defense would be it. Seton Hall’s opponents get an average of 21.9 3-pointers a game, which ranks 125th in the country.

Don’t force the ball inside to Reed, who will be guarded by the only player in the Big East as large as him in Hines, if the Pirates are helping with one of Fisher or Payne backside.



