UConn Basketball expected to be added to NBA 2k26 in latest College Hoops Update

UConn Basketball fans will now get the chance to play as their favorite team in NBA 2K26, as the popular video game series took to social media on Wednesday to announce that UConn Huskies basketball will be a playable addition in their upcoming update.

The NBA 2k26 Season 5 update will be released on Friday and it will add 16 different collegiate teams, along with representatives from the men’s and women’s programs at each school. The teams include Arizona, Baylor, Duke, Florida, Houston, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Purdue, Texas, UCLA, UConn, and UNC.

Players will now be able to sports UConn Husky jerseys, play on the Huskies home court and also play with both past and present stars from the Basketball Capital of the World. According to On3, the two Huskies that will be featured in the game are men’s basketball guard Solo Ball and women’s basketball guard Azzi Fudd.

NEW: This Friday, NBA 2K26 is adding college-themed content and players from 16 different universities👀



The game plans to release a full "college basketball experience" in early 2027, teasing more details to share in the future. https://t.co/PSdE4QwFIE pic.twitter.com/VJ3GQT4cR8 — On3 (@On3) February 18, 2026

This addition of current college basketball players will mark the first time active collegiate athletes have ever appeared in a basketball video game since 2007 back when the the College Hoops 2K8 video game was released.

Along with that, NBA 2k26 will also feature alumni additions with current professional stars sporting their color colors and logos. In the trailer that dropped on Wednesday, you can see current Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers sports her Husky blue and white.

2K Sports isn’t stopping with Friday’s addition of college athletes to NBA 2K26. The company said it’s the start of “an ambitious project that begins with our foundational college basketball experience in early 2027.” More details will come at a later date, the company said.



