UConn basketball falls to Michigan 69-63 in national championship

The road ends here for the 2025-2026 college basketball season! This past Monday night, this year’s national championship was played out between the UConn men’s basketball team and the Michigan Wolverines. After a tight battle, the Huskies narrowly fell 69-63 in the national championship.

As expected, the dawning moments of Monday’s championship were a true tug-of-war affair. Michigan emphasized attacking the rim, whether on the fast break from a long rebound or on a designed play. The Wolverines were largely successful in this facet, which is why they held onto an early lead. However, the Huskies adjusted, and the shots inside slowly became less efficient than before.

The Wolverines never sank a three-pointer all half long. This was even more unexpected, considering Michigan shot the three-ball all tournament long at a high level. Conversely, Connecticut made a living from beyond the arc in the first half.

Solo Ball led the way for Connecticut with eight points, on a pair of threes. The junior picked the right time to heat up from downtown. Ball struggled throughout the season with his shot despite being one of the most talented shooters anywhere. Alex Karaban, who played all 20 minutes for Connecticut, had eight points of his own, thanks to a pair of threes.

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Feb 25, 2026; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies guard Solo Ball (1) , guard Malachi Smith (0) and forward Alex Karaban (11) react during a break against the St. John’s Red Storm in the second half at PeoplesBank Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

A prominent theme early on came on the defensive end for Connecticut. The Huskies have had a roller coaster season when it comes to playing stout defense without fouling. There were many instances this season where foul trouble plagued the program, with Monday night being no exception. Tarris Reed Jr., Ball and Silas Demary Jr. all finished the first half with two fouls. While Reed played nearly his normal workload, Ball played only 10 minutes. Demary logged just seven minutes, a devastating loss for the Huskies, considering that Demary has played the part of a blue-chip point guard all season long.

Despite the lows, the highs for Connecticut were something that the program could go into the locker room proud of. Michigan star Yaxel Lendeborg was held to just four points on 1-5 shooting. While Lendeborg was noticeably walking gingerly, the entire Wolverines’ offense was in a funk. Michigan finished 11-30 (36.7%) from the field, one of their worst marks all year. This was exactly what UConn needed. If UConn had any chance at emerging victorious, they needed to neutralize Lendeborg and the high-powered offense. However, Michigan’s field goal shooting only tells one part of the story.

The Huskies, similarly, did not shoot the rock well either. UConn finished 10-30 (33.3%) from the field. Connecticut also walked away with 11 fouls, leading to a boatload of free throws. Free throws off fouls were the primary reason why Michigan went into the halftime locker room up four points. The Wolverines finished 11-12 (91.7%) from the charity stripe.

The Huskies needed to come out of the locker room and counter with their patented stout, clean defense that has devastated their opponents so many times before. However, this never came.

It took nearly no time at all for Ball to pick up his fourth foul, forcing him onto the bench for the majority of the half. Demary also sat out a significant part of the half, picking up his third foul early on. Reed was also whistled for a third time early on.

In nearly no time, the Wolverines threw the first punch. While their three-point shooting was still poor, Michigan played at an up-tempo pace that both sped up the game and gave them many chances at the rim.

UConn big man Tarris Reed Jr. will face Michigan, his former team, in the national championship. (Photo by Bob Donnan-Imagn Images)

Elliot Cadeau had an excellent second half for the Wolverines, scoring 12 second-half points. Many of his points came early, both in the paint and early in the second half. The guard also sank the first three of the night for Michigan, giving his side a 10-point lead, the largest margin of the night up to this point.

This was a devastating blow for Connecticut, a huge punch to the mouth that the program had to endure. However, UConn did not go down without a fight. Karaban led the way for Connecticut, scoring nine points in 20 minutes of work, never sitting once. Reed and Braylon Mullins both had eight points of their own.

There were so many moments where it felt like UConn had a chance to roar back. So many chances to bring the contest to within one possession, just one shot away from changing the game, but they could never get that. Michigan always had an answer for UConn. The Wolverines were always able to get stops, hit shots and make their foul shots. While some will question the officiating quality, Michigan played as solid a game as ever, even if their three-point shooting was spotty. Connecticut’s season came to an end Monday night, 69-63, in heartbreaking fashion.

Monday’s loss was also Karaban’s final collegiate game after a historic career in Storrs. The redshirt senior was the winningest player in UConn history, won two national championships for the program and will be remembered by a generation of college basketball fans.

While the program will feel the heartbreak of this loss, this was not a season of disappointment. There were so many points where it felt like the sky was falling in Storrs, yet UConn always found a way to win. Whether it was Reed’s heroics against Furman or the program’s play down the stretch against Duke, this season’s team was a resilient group. While many key pieces will be missing next season, there is no doubt the Huskies will be back, competing for championships.



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