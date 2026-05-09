UConn basketball gets transfer portal commitment from Jaye Nash

Jacksonville State transfer guard Jaye Nash has committed to UConn basketball, On3’s Joe Tipton reported Saturday. Nash was on an official visit to Storrs on May 6, Sam Kayser reported.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound rising junior spent his freshman year at Tulsa before transferring to Jacksonville State last season. With the Gamecocks, Nash averaged 5.1 points, 4 assists and one steal per game, starting 15 of a possible 32 games at point guard under Ray Harper.

Join The UConn Report now for $1 your first week and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic – included with your membership.

Nash, a Memphis, TN native, will slide into the role left vacant by the graduating Alec Millender — presumably acting as the third point guard behind Silas Demary Jr. and incoming freshman Junior County.

Although his penchant for facilitating served him well last season — finishing fifth in Conference USA in assists (129) — Nash will need to upgrade from a moribund 30% mark from the field.

Nash is the 11th member of UConn’s 2026-27 roster and the fifth transfer portal addition.



💬 Wondering what other UConn fans are saying?



Head to The Husky House forum and jump into the discussion →



TALK ABOUT IT ON THE HUSKY HOUSE

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

CHECK US OUT ON INSTAGRAM

SIGN UP FOR UCONN NEWSLETTER