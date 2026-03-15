UConn basketball to play in East Region as No. 2 seed in March Madness

The UConn men’s basketball team (29-5), still licking its wounds from a 20-point Big East Championship game slashing on Saturday night, will play as the No. 2 seed in the East Region in the NCAA Tournament.

The Huskies placed in the same region as No. 1 overall seed Duke, who ripped through the ACC Tournament this weekend, No. 3 seed Michigan State, No. 4 seed Kansas and, perhaps most pertinently, No. 5 seed St. John’s.

UConn will play No. 15 seed Furman (22-12), who won the Southern Conference Tournament as the No. 6 seed. The Paladins, who infamously picked off Virginia in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament, return to the Big Dance for the first time in three years.

Connecticut will play Friday in Philadelphia against Furman and — if it wins — the winner of No. 7 UCLA (23-11) and No. 10 UCF (21-11) on Sunday.

Tip times will be available in the coming hours.



💬 Wondering what other UConn fans are saying?



Head to The Husky House forum and jump into the discussion →



TALK ABOUT IT ON THE HUSKY HOUSE

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

CHECK US OUT ON INSTAGRAM

SIGN UP FOR UCONN NEWSLETTER