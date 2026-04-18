UConn lands Duke transfer wing Nikolas Khamenia from transfer portal

UConn basketball has landed a commitment from Duke transfer wing Nik Khamenia, On3’s Joe Tipton reported.

Khamenia, a 6-foot-8, 215-pound rising sophomore from Los Angeles, was on his official visit to Storrs on Wednesday, sources confirmed to the UConn Report.

UConn fans MUST take advantage of this deal, Get 50% off the UConn Report now!

Khamenia is the second player to visit this portal cycle, following Seton Hall transfer center Najai Hines, who committed on Tuesday. Khamenia joins Hines and incoming freshmen Colben Landrew and Junior County as the four newcomers on Connecticut’s 2026-27 roster.

The sophomore wing, who averaged 5.7 points on 34% shooting from 3, will contend for a starting role alongside fellow wing Jayden Ross.

Khamenia scored seven points on 3-of-5 shooting from the field in Duke’s loss to UConn in the Elite Eight last month.

UConn Basketball roster breakdown

Here is how the Huskies’ roster currently projects with how many years of eligibility each have left, as the transfer portal closes on April 22nd.

Guards: Silas Demary (one year), Solo Ball (one year), Braylon Mullins (three years), Junior County (four years)

Forwards: Jayden Ross (one year), Jacob Ross (four years), Colben Landrew (four years)

Centers: Najai Hines (three years)

*Demary and Ross have announced their re-signing with the program.



💬 Wondering what other UConn fans are saying?



Head to The Husky House forum and jump into the discussion →



TALK ABOUT IT ON THE HUSKY HOUSE

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

CHECK US OUT ON INSTAGRAM

SIGN UP FOR UCONN NEWSLETTER