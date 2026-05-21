UConn Basketball lands Northern Arizona transfer Isaiah Shaw

UConn Basketball has added to their frontcourt today.

The Huskies landed a commitment from Northern Arizona transfer guard Isaiah Shaw, according to reports. Shaw spent one as a Lumberjack and will have one year of eligibility left at UConn.

He started 22 of 29 games at Northern Arizona and averaged 8.1 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 0.6 assists per game.

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Shaw’s background

The 6-foot-7, 190-pound wing originally hails from Rome, Italy, but attended PHHoenix Prep in Phoenix, Arizona.

Prior to arriving at Phhoenix Prep, Shaw played professionally in Italy, Poland, Spain and Latvia.

After playing two years of high school ball in 2019-20 and 2020-21, he enrolled at Grand Canyon University ahead of the 2021-22 season, where he would end up redshirting in year one and took a medical redshirt in year two after suffering an injury.

In his third years with the Antelopes, Shaw appeared in 32 games all off the bench, while averaging 2.6 points and 0.9 rebounds in just 7.9 minutes per game.

A year later as a fourth year sophomore, Shaw transferred to Valpariso where he appeared in 33 games (3 starts) and averaged 4.8 points and 1.5 rebounds, while shooting 41.4% from the field and 31.6% from three-point range.

He would go on to transfer again, this time to Northern Arizona, where was a full-time starter for the first time ever, appearing in 29 games and making 22 starts. In those games, Shaw 8.1 points and 2.1 rebounds on 46.4% from the field, 46.4% from three, and 81.1% from the free throw line.

Some of his best performances last season, including 22 points versus Cal Poly on November 24th, 21 points against Arizona State on December 9th, and 18 points versus Montana State on January 3rd.

Shaw joins Jaye Nash, Oskar Giltay, Najai Hines and Nik Khamenia in UConn’s 2026-27 off season class, along with freshmen Junior County and Colben Landrew.



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