UConn Basketball lands Seton Hall transfer center Najai Hines

UConn Basketball is on the board in reloading its frontcourt. The Huskies have landed a transfer commitment from former Seton Hall center Najai Hines, he announced on social media.

Hines spent the his freshman year as a Pirate before announcing his intent to enter the transfer portal on April 6th. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-10, 265-pounder becomes the first transfer portal addition to the frontcourt, after losing several members to graduation or the transfer portal.

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Hines’ background

In 31 games as a freshman, Hines put up 6.5 points per game, 5.5 rebounds per game, 2.2 blocks per game, and shot 60.2% from the floor on 18.0 minutes pe rgame.

As a member of the Class of 2025, Hines was a four-star recruit out of Plainfield High School down in New Jersey, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 66 overall prospect in the country, and the No. 10 overall center.

Hines saw pretty consistent minutes all season long, as he finished the year with four double-double performances and that included an 11 point and 11 rebound game versus UConn back in late February.

Now the numbers aren’t eye popping on paper, but when you start looking into his advanced metrics, that’s where you can really see his potential. According to EvanMiya, he’s in the 99th percentile for blocks, 98th percentile for rebounding, and 91st percentile for two-point shooting.

Hines should make for a welcome addition to the Huskies roster next season and beyond.

UConn Basketball roster breakdown

Here is how the Huskies’ roster currently projects with how many years of eligibility each have left, as the transfer portal closes on April 22nd.

Guards: Silas Demary (one year), Solo Ball (two years), Braylon Mullins (two years), Junior County (four years), Jacob Furphy (three years)

Forwards: Jayden Ross (one year), Jacob Ross (four years), Colben Landrew (four years)

Centers: Najai Hines (three years)

Demary and Ross have announced their re-signing with the program.



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