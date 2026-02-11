UConn basketball looking for ‘response’ against Butler in Hinkle

The monster has reared its ugly head again.

It’s staring at the UConn men’s basketball team – reminding Dan Hurley what a true monstrosity looks like.

“When you get your ass kicked like that, there’s got-to be a response” Dan Hurley rued, referring to Friday’s 81-72 loss at St. John’s. “Where’s that come from? It comes from your leading players: it’s got-to come from Tarris Reed, from Alex Karaban, from Solo Ball. We always got those responses from Cam Spencer and Donovan Clingan. Any adversity in-season for championship-level players and teams, they respond.”

Those monsters did lose, though; three times, with the third, a blowout loss at Creighton in mid-February, catalyzing their uncontested run to the throne in April. But, more importantly, they responded.

These Huskies have only lost twice, and they responded to their first loss of the season by reeling off 18 consecutive wins. But Hurley wanted a 19th, and he expects this group to be better than the one that got bullied down low against the Johnnies.

It won’t get any easier for the Huskies, who dropped from No. 3 to No. 6 in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll, with a trip to Butler (13-11, 4-9) to play the conference’s leading scorer, Finley Bizjack, in a Quad 1 game Wednesday.

What is ‘the response’ for No. 6 UConn basketball (22-2, 12-1)?

Hurley laid it out in simple terms Monday.

“When you can’t defensive rebound free throws, and when you can’t make free throws and can’t take care of the ball, and you lose a game that you shoot 55% from the field, it’s – and you can’t guard the paint – it’s jarring.”

So, defensive rebounding, making free throws, taking care of the ball and guarding the paint, got it.

The Huskies will obviously benefit from not having to matchup with the hardy backcourt of St. John’s like they did last Friday, which should inevitably help both on the glass and in the paint, but a second matchup with the Johnnies looms, and other Big East frontcourts are just as tenacious on the glass.

UConn currently ranks fourth in the Big East in rebounds per game (36.7, trailing Providence, Butler and St. John’s) and 108th nationally on the defensive glass. It’s not all lost, but the last handful of outings have warranted concern.

But the free throw issue is… ugly, to say the least.

Connecticut currently ranks 263rd in the country in free throw percentage (69.8) and has missed 25 free throws in its last four games, respectively.

“A lot of the things the coaches have been asking us to do came out Friday,” Silas Demary Jr. said. “It’s a wakeup call; it’s something we have to fix and fix fast because the postseason is near.”

The issue at the charity stripe is certainly more mental than anything, however, and the players know that. Assistant coach Kimani Young knows it, too.

“You just have to be confident,” Demary said. “Coach Kimani’s been in my ear every time I step to the line, ‘tell yourself it’s going in every time.’ Just having a confidence and not making a free throw more than it is: just a routine shot.”

The Huskies’ problems can best be described by the word “correctable,” was the feel Monday.

“Winning cures everything,” Demary added with a grin.

Opponent Profile: The Quad 1 Butler Bulldogs (13-11, 4-9)

The prolific scoring duo of Bizjack (17.9) and veteran forward Michael Ajayi (15.8) ranks near the top in the country among high-major programs. Bizjack leads the Big East in scoring and 3-point percentage (.366) while Ajayi leads the conference in rebounding (11.6).

Outside of Bizjack and Ajayi, Thad Matta has gotten serviceable scoring from forward Jamie Kaiser (9.6) and backup guard Evan Haywood (7.4). True freshman point guard Azavier Robinson (6.1) has flashed but remains inconsistent as a scorer.

Anchored by 6-foot-11 Drayton Jones, the Bulldogs rank inside the top 50 nationally on the offensive glass and inside the top 20 in second chance points, making hay on the blocks in exchange for 3-point attempts.

Butler concentrates its shots in the paint, trading 3-point attempts for down low post shots: Chart via CBB Analytics

The Bulldog backcourt has shown to be susceptible to pressure; utilizing the press and pushing the ball in transition will be paramount for the Huskies.



