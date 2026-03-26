UConn Basketball Assistant Luke Murray leaving for Boston College

This offseason’s college basketball coaching carousel has struck the UConn Basketball program as assistant coach Luke Murray is set to take over as Boston College Basketball’s newest Head Coach per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

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Murray joined Dan Hurley’s coaching staff prior to the 2021 season, as it would be his third stint working for him, previously being an assistant coach for Hurley at Wagner and Rhode Island. Along with that, Murray also spent time as an assistant at Quinnipiac, Post University, Arizona, Towson, and Xavier as well.

The now former Huskies assistant coach did a pretty good job during his five years with the program, as he was originally brought in as an assistant coach, but was upgraded to coordinating the offense ahead of the 2022-23 season. UConn Basketball would go on to win the 2022-23 and 2023-24 National Championships under his watch.

Murray who’s a Palisades, New York native has spent a large chunk of his time in the Northeast area, attending the St. Luke’s School in New York before going to Fairfield for college. Add up all his time at UConn, Wagner, Rhode Island, Post University, and Quinnipiac, he’s spent the majority of his life in the region, so going to Boston College for an upgrade in position makes a ton of sense.

The opportunity with the Eagles will be the 40-year old Murray’s first job as a head coach and the leader of a program and he will surely be missed by Huskies fans, coaches, and players a like.

Expect UConn to begin a national search for a new assistant coach immediately, as this will likely be one of most highly coveted assistant jobs in the country this offseason.

Stay tuned for more on Murray and where UConn Basketball will go to fill the role right here on the UConn Report!



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