UConn basketball news dump: week of June 29

It’s late June: no man’s land on the college basketball media world’s calendar. Too early for season previews, too late for transfer portal speculation — entrenched in the lull between the end of UConn basketball’s previous season and the unofficial start of its next one.

The UConn Report is adequately prepared for these terrible, mind-numbing stretches, however, and has curated a men’s basketball news dump to your liking below.

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UConn in pursuit of multiple recruits

Hurley and the coaching staff have been active in the recruiting cycle, hosting 2027 four-star center Caleb Ourigou for a visit Tuesday while attending games for a bevy of 2028 prospects.

Ourigou, one of the fastest risers in the 2027 class, is ranked 57th overall on Rivals’ Industry Rankings and stands at an imposing 6-foot-10, 215-pounds.

The Overtime Elite (GA) product spent time with the New York Rens this spring in the EYBL circuit, the same team UConn center Najai Hines ran with in 2025 before committing to Seton Hall. On3’s Jamie Shaw compared Ourigou to Hines in a recent scout, slotting them both as the same “traditional center” type.

Ourigou has fielded over 30 offers, but has only taken visits to Kentucky and UConn so far, according to Joe Tipton. Ourigou is viewed as a possible reclassification candidate and could push to play college basketball this season, Tipton reported. If he were to commit to Connecticut, Ourigou would likely be pitted against Bosnian giant Elmir Dzafic for whatever minutes not used by Hines and Oskar Giltay down low.

Additionally, UConn was in to see multiple 2028 recruits this weekend, most notably Billy Stanfield III. UConn personnel were also spotted at high school showcases in Philadelphia and at DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, MD, respectively.

Recent speculation and rumors have claimed UConn’s lauded “First Night” event to be cancelled due to ongoing renovations to the program’s on-campus venue, Gampel Pavilion.

Despite the renovations, which are expected to finish in November, multiple sources familiar with the situation confirmed to the UConn Report that no decision has been made regarding the event and that things “are still up in the air” as of today (June 30).

Last year’s event, deemed the unofficial start basketball season on campus, was cancelled due to previous renovations that took longer than originally expected to complete.

Separate venues, including — but not limited to — the University Volleyball Complex, could be viewed as suitable options for the event if the Gampel renovations are not finished in time, one source said.



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