UConn basketball to open season against Gardner-Webb

STORRS — UConn men’s basketball will open the 2026-27 regular season versus the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs, Jon Rothstein reported Saturday morning.

Source: UConn will open the 2026-27 college basketball season on November 2nd against Gardner Webb. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 20, 2026

Connecticut, which has already constructed a labyrinth of a non-conference schedule, will host Gardner-Webb in either Storrs or Hartford on November 2. With the Huskies’ on-campus venue, Gampel Pavilion, undergoing $100 million renovations, the likelihood of the game being played in Hartford is ostensibly higher.

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UConn and Gardner-Webb have met twice before within a five-day stretch in November 2007. The Huskies defeated the Runnin’ Bulldogs 78-66 at the 2K Sports College Hoops Classic on Nov. 15, 2007, before hosting them five days later in Hartford and winning 89-72.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs finished 4-29 in 2025-26, good for ninth place in the Big South. Gardner-Webb only defeated one Division I opponent in the 2025-26 season, picking off South Carolina Upstate twice, including in the play in round of the Big South Tournament.

In 24 years at the Division I level, Gardner-Webb has only been to the NCAA Tournament once (2019). The Runnin’ Bulldogs haven’t notched more than 18 wins in a season since 2018-19, when they finished 23-12.

Gardner-Webb joins Michigan, Ohio State, Arizona, Duke, Illinois, Kansas and Virginia on UConn’s 2026-27 non-conference schedule.



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