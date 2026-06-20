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UConn Report Basketball

UConn basketball to open season against Gardner-Webb

jakemccreven
Jake McCreven@mccrevenjake
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NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Elite Eight-East Regional-Connecticut at Duke
Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley looks on from the bench against the Duke Blue Devils during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

STORRS — UConn men’s basketball will open the 2026-27 regular season versus the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs, Jon Rothstein reported Saturday morning.

Connecticut, which has already constructed a labyrinth of a non-conference schedule, will host Gardner-Webb in either Storrs or Hartford on November 2. With the Huskies’ on-campus venue, Gampel Pavilion, undergoing $100 million renovations, the likelihood of the game being played in Hartford is ostensibly higher.

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UConn and Gardner-Webb have met twice before within a five-day stretch in November 2007. The Huskies defeated the Runnin’ Bulldogs 78-66 at the 2K Sports College Hoops Classic on Nov. 15, 2007, before hosting them five days later in Hartford and winning 89-72.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs finished 4-29 in 2025-26, good for ninth place in the Big South. Gardner-Webb only defeated one Division I opponent in the 2025-26 season, picking off South Carolina Upstate twice, including in the play in round of the Big South Tournament.

In 24 years at the Division I level, Gardner-Webb has only been to the NCAA Tournament once (2019). The Runnin’ Bulldogs haven’t notched more than 18 wins in a season since 2018-19, when they finished 23-12.

Gardner-Webb joins Michigan, Ohio State, Arizona, Duke, Illinois, Kansas and Virginia on UConn’s 2026-27 non-conference schedule.


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