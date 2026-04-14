UConn basketball receives $15 million donation according to New Haven Register

STORRS — UConn alumni Robert Skinner, a prominent figure in the wealth management world, donated $15 million to both the UConn men’s and women’s basketball programs, according to Mike Anthony of CT Insider.

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The donation, which is to be divided between both programs as well as a slew of separate athletic programs like football, golf, men’s soccer and men’s hockey, is one of the largest in school history according to CT Insider.

Of the $15 million, $5 million will go to each basketball program in “the names” of legendary head coaches Geno Auriemma, Dan Hurley and Jim Calhoun. The remaining $5 million will be spread out for the construction of a 22-acre golf facility and the betterment of the football, men’s hockey and men’s soccer programs, CT Insider reports.

The influx of funds will help UConn provide “the resources to hire and/or retain coaches who command top-of-the-sport salaries well into the future,” according to CT Insider. An additional $1.5 million will be set aside for Athletic Director David Benedict for the “broader pursuit of sustained excellence across UConn’s athletic department.”



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