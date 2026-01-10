UConn basketball returns home to host DePaul on Saturday

DePaul head coach Chris Holtmann didn’t want to think about UConn after the Blue Demons’ 56-50 victory over Georgetown on Tuesday.

“Listen, UConn’s UConn,” Holtmann told Andy Katz with a wry smile. “Unbelieve program, unbelievable coaching staff. Let me just enjoy this for an hour.”

Holtmann isn’t alone. Not a lot of coaches want to think about the Huskies (15-1, 5-0), who, after Wednesday’s 13-point comeback at Providence, sport the nation’s seventh longest winning streak at 11.

Holtmann’s blissful ignorance may be spurred on by UConn’s recent induction into an increasingly exclusive club. Connecticut’s 103-point showing in Friartown nudged its offense inside KenPom’s top 20 in adjusted efficiency (121.5, 19th), making the Huskies one of eight teams nationally to have a top 20 offense and defense in adjusted efficiency.

Number Rank Adj. Offensive Efficiency 121.5 19 Adj. Defensive Effciency 91.5 5

So, how do stop the Huskies? Focus on the shooters (Braylon Mullins, Solo Ball and Alex Karaban) and you’ll get a lethal dosage of Tarris Reed Jr. and Eric Reibe post-ups. Do the opposite and three of the country’s finest marksmen will carve you up from behind the line.

Hyper fixating on one end of the floor and Dan Hurley will exploit you on the other. It’s mind boggling, really.

But the Blue Demons (10-6, 2-3) looked as though they had the answers during the team’s first meeting in Chicago last month. DePaul led for the first 14 minutes of the game and held mighty UConn to a 47% (27-of-57) mark from the field.

And then Silas Demary Jr. barfed all over those plans. The Huskies, full of pickle juice and electrolytes, raced out of the locker room to a 16-4 run out of the break, flexed their lead to 18 points and were plus-12 on the glass, ultimately crashing the Blue Demons’ party in a 72-54 win.

Starting slow on Saturday isn’t an option, however. At least, to Dan Hurley it isn’t.

The Huskies boat raced Xavier 90-67 to end 2025 before clamping down on an unstable Marquette squad 73-57 last weekend. Wednesday’s lull in Providence is sure to invoke some cathartic, blowout energy from Hurley’s squad.

It’ll start down low – DePaul can’t stick around if it can’t rebound, especially offensively. Look for Connecticut to utilize Reed on the undersized but aggressive NJ Benson down low and for Reibe to get more run than he did against the Friars.

Demary should also be in line for another bountiful day on the elbow. The Blue Demons allow over 38 2-point shot attempts per game this season, ranking 297th nationally.

Number Rank 2FGA/G 38.4 297 OREB/G 9.9 262 DREB% 68 211 PAINT PTS/G 30.1 238

Getting Ball back on track after a 3-of-10 showing from the field against the Friars should also be a top priority, although it shouldn’t come at the expense of open looks for Mullins.

“Killer instinct” is something Hurley has been pining for with this rendition of his championship-level Huskies. Starting fast on Saturday is a good way to demonstrate that.



