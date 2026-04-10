UConn basketball roster tracker: transfers, departures, offseason news

The UConn Report team has centralized UConn basketball’s off season moves in one, easy-to-access space. Transfer-ins, transfer-outs, graduates and transfer portal targets can all be found under this post.

Note: this is a live article that will be updated throughout the off season.

LAST UPDATED: April 10 at 4:51 p.m.

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The Roster: A Live Look at the UConn Depth Chart

There are 10 players on UConn’s 2026-27 roster as of April 10, 2026 at 4 p.m. EST, meaning the Huskies have five spots to fill via the transfer portal or high school recruiting. Here’s a look at Connecticut’s roster:

Projected starters:

Dan Hurley and staff return four rotational players from last year’s roster. Those five combined for 569 minutes (7% of team’s total), 53 points and 36 assists.

Projected depth:

Jaylin Stewart (SR.), Jacob Furphy (SO.), Jacob Ross (Rd. FR.), Uroš Paunović (SO.).

Incoming freshman:

Colben Landrew (No. 24 national), Junior County (No. 48 national).

Who’s Leaving?

Seven players — as of now — are departing. Venerable leader Alex Karaban, stalwart center Tarris Reed Jr. and veterans Malachi Smith, Alec Millender and Dwayne Koroma all exhausted their eligibility.

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley talks to UConn Huskies forward Alex Karaban (11) against the Michigan Wolverines in the second half during the national championship of the Final Four of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

All five were either fourth or fifth year players who accounted for over 38% of the Huskies’ 8,049 minutes in 2025-26. The departure of Karaban, who led the Big East with 1,370 minutes played, leaves a leadership vacuum in Storrs — one that desperately needs to be filled.

Both Eric Reibe and Rrezon Elezaj entered the transfer portal on April 10, leaving Connecticut with zero centers on its 2026-27 roster.

And that may not be the end of the portal exodus in Storrs. Sources have informed the UConn Report that both Jayden Ross and Furphy met with the coaching staff today to discuss their future with the team. Stewart, meanwhile, is “on the fence” about entering the portal for his senior year, per another source.

FROM 2025-26 MINUTES POINTS ASSISTS REBOUNDS LEAVING 45.6% 47.6% 44.4% 55.5% RETURNING 54.4% 52.4% 55.6% 44.5%

Who is UConn targeting in the transfer portal?

There’s speculation spreading pervasively on social media surrounding dozens of different names. Not all of it is true, as you may surmise.

Here are all of the players On3 experts Joe Tipton and Pete Nakos, as well as the UConn Report team, have learned UConn has contacted since the transfer portal opened earlier this week:

Drew McKeever, Saint Mary’s center

Measurables: 7-foot-2, 285 pounds

Year in 2026-27: Redshirt Junior

Najai Hines, Seton Hall center

Measurables: 6-foot-10, 265 pounds

Year in 2026-27: Sophomore

Devin Royal, Ohio State forward

Measurables: 6-foot-6, 220 pounds

Year in 2026-27: Senior

Alex Wilkins, Furman guard

Measurables: 6-foot-5, 175 pounds

Year in 2026-27: Sophomore

Donnie Freeman, Syracuse forward

Measurables: 6-foot-9, 205 pounds

Year in 2026-27: Junior

UConn has also been linked to a handful of top portal prospects. Sources cannot confirm whether or not Hurley and staff made official contact with them, however:

Paulius Murauskas, Saint Mary’s forward

Measurables: 6-foot-8, 235 pounds

Year in 2026-27: Senior

Massamba Diop, Arizona State center

Measurables: 7-foot-1, 230 pounds

Year in 2026-27: Sophomore



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