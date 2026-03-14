UConn Basketball seeks second Big East title in three years vs. St. John's

After a Big East Tournament (BET) week featuring everything from highlight slams, upsets and some of the best basketball in the country, a champion will be crowned this Friday night at Madison Square Garden. Following their 67-51 win over the Georgetown Hoyas, the UConn men’s basketball team has a chance to win the BET for the second time in three years. However, for the Big East crown to return to Storrs, the program will have to contend with Rick Pitino and the talented St John’s Red Storm.

The Johnnies have run through the BET thus far, most recently beating the Seton Hall Pirates 78-68, earning them a spot in the finals. Connecticut split with St. John’s in the regular season, with both programs winning at home.

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The last time these programs squared up, it was UConn who emerged victorious. The Huskies blew St. John’s out 72-40 in Hartford. Tarris Reed Jr. was doing everything right for Connecticut that night, scoring 20 points and snagging 11 boards. Reed has had an excellent BET up to this point, rebounding the basketball at a high level. The Huskies will need him to carry that over Saturday night.

A player that Dan Hurley and Connecticut will be looking to keep firing on all cylinders is Braylon Mullins. The freshman had a breakout performance against Georgetown Friday night, scoring 21 points.

“Can’t think about all the negatives on the court,” Mullins said. “I know I still didn’t improve at the three-point line, but playing with all the confidence in the world, I think that will help our team.”

While Mullin’s three-point shooting was not at a level that he approves of, he had an excellent offensive outburst, becoming the sixth freshman in UConn history to score at least 20 points in the BET. Mullins was the first freshman to do so since Jerome Dyson had 21 against Syracuse in 2007.

Despite all the offensive firepower Connecticut brings to the table, everyone across the program respects what the Johnnies bring offensively, with Alex Karaban emphasizing the need for the Huskies to carry over their solid defensive performance thus far.

“We need to play defense, we need to rebound, and I think we’ve got to do that at an even better level tomorrow for St. John’s. One of the best teams in the country, one of the best offensive rebounding teams in the country,” Karaban said.

Feb 28, 2026; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies forward Alex Karaban (11) reacts after a play against the Seton Hall Pirates in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

A player that Connecticut will need to contain is Big East Player of the Year Zuby Ejiofor. The former Jayhawk has been the best player on the Johnnies all-tournament long, with back-to-back nights of scoring at least 20 points. Ejiofor also had a 21-point, 10-rebound double-double in his side’s 81-72 home win over the Huskies earlier this season.

“You’ve got to keep him off the glass. Really make every catch tough for him, and you can’t give him easy buckets,” Karaban described as key to limiting the forward. “We just gotta make sure everything is earned for him tomorrow.”

The Huskies will also need to game-plan for senior forward Friar Bryce Hopkins. The former Friar has also enjoyed himself a pair of solid BET performances, doing an excellent job on the glass and finding the bottom of the net. Rebounding the basketball at a high level and minimizing second-chance points for St. John’s is necessary. The Huskies have done an excellent job with this all tournament long. Following Connecticut’s win Thursday night, nearly everyone around the program mentioned how this is a priority come championship night.

Another player who will play a crucial role not only against St. John’s but for as long as UConn is in the NCAA Tournament will be Jayden Ross. The junior has played fantastically off the bench all season long. Ross has shot over 60%all tournament long and brings a palpable defensive presence. Ross’ minutes are all the more needed, considering Jaylin Stewart will not play Saturday night and is UConn’s replacement for when Karaban needs a breather.

Nov 28, 2025; New York, New York, USA; UConn Huskies forward Jayden Ross (23) celebrates with guard Malachi Smith (0) in the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

“Just having that type of athlete on the court, it just does a lot for our defense. I’m just so happy for him because he’s a guy that has stuck with the program, he loves UConn, he’s the ultimate program guy, and now he’s getting a chance to play in the Big East semifinals, Hurley said. “So, this is a guy who one day has a chance to be an NBA player. I think we all know he has that type of talent. He’s maturing before everyone’s eyes right now.”

Saturday night will be must watch TV for basketball fans across the country. Both programs have had each other’s number at one point or another this season; whichever side comes away with the win Saturday night will not only be crowned Big East champions but will also carry significant momentum into the NCAA Tournament, which starts just next weekend.

“This is why you choose to come to UConn,” Reed said. “You want to be in these big-time games and really win championships. Looking back on my college career, speaking personally, I haven’t won any type of championship, so I came here, worked, put [my] head down —“

“Yet,” Hurley quipped.

“Yet,” Reed responded. “Yeah. Came here, worked, a great group of guys, a great coaching staff, and just really hungry for it. So, [Saturday] night’s going to be a great opportunity to get my first one.”



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