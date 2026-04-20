UConn Basketball guard Solo Ball to medically redshirt 2026-27 season

UConn basketball starting guard Solo Ball will medically redshirt the 2026-27 season and undergo wrist surgery, per release. Ball will return to the hardwood for the 2027-28 season as a redshirt senior.

UConn fans MUST take advantage of this deal, Get 50% off the UConn Report now!

“Solo is a true Husky and a champion who would do anything to be out on the court,” head coach Dan Hurley said in a statement. “This guy has shown throughout his career what a warrior he is. Solo is going to use the season to get his wrist fully healthy and then come back next year as one of the best guards in America while cementing his legacy as an all-time great at UConn.”

The Leesburg, VA native and former four-star recruit has appeared in 133 games (84 starts) over three years with the program. In total, Ball has has scored 1,153 points in three seasons, ranking 40th all-time in points in program history. He’s also 10th all-time for made 3-pointers with 199 total makes.

This past year as a true junior, he started all 39 games for the Huskies and averaged 12.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. He also shot 39.2% from the field, 30.0% from 3 and 85.2% from the free throw line.

The 30% mark from three was a stark fall from the 40+% he shot during his sophomore season, which was definitively a product of the wrist injury. Expect Ball to return to his sharpshooting form upon his return, which will coincide nicely with Mullins’ expected departure.

Ball’s absence will inevitably be felt, but the Huskies have stockpiled talent in the backcourt by retaining all three starters from a team that just made the national championship. Check out the full UConn Basketball roster breakdown below.

UConn Basketball roster breakdown

Here is how the Huskies’ roster currently projects with how many years of eligibility each have left, as the transfer portal closes on April 22nd.

Guards: Silas Demary (one year), Solo Ball (one year*), Braylon Mullins (three years), Junior County (four years)

Forwards: Jayden Ross (one year), Jacob Ross (four years), Colben Landrew (four years), Nikolas Khamenia (three years)

Centers: Najai Hines (three years)

Demary, Mullins, and Ross have announced their re-signing with the program.



💬 Wondering what other UConn fans are saying?



Head to The Husky House forum and jump into the discussion →



TALK ABOUT IT ON THE HUSKY HOUSE

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

CHECK US OUT ON INSTAGRAM

SIGN UP FOR UCONN NEWSLETTER