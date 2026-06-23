UConn basketball to face old nemesis Syracuse in exhibition

UConn basketball will face former Big East rival Syracuse in a preseason exhibition at Mohegan Sun Arena on October 13, Jon Rothstein reported Tuesday morning.

NEWS: UConn and Syracuse are finalizing an agreement to play an exhibition game at Mohegan Sun on October 13th, according to multiple sources.https://t.co/hRrsjo0lOI — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 23, 2026

The two former bitter rivals haven’t met in a head-to-head game since the 2018-19 season. UConn, under the direction of Dan Hurley, has already scheduled preseason exhibitions with Purdue (October 27 in Connecticut) and Michigan State (date TBA in East Lansing, MI).

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Syracuse hired former player Gerry McNamara from Siena to be the program’s new head coach shortly after the Saints’ 2026 NCAA Tournament run.

UConn scrimmaged Boston College — another former Big East school turned ACC foe — at Mohegan Sun Arena last October as a part of a joint scrimmage with the women’s programs from both schools.



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