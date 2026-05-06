UConn basketball to start home-and-home series with Ohio State

UConn basketball will begin a home-and-home series with Ohio State, Adam Jardy of the Columbus Dispatch reported Wednesday.

The Buckeyes will travel to Connecticut in 2026-27, while the Huskies will head to Columbus in 2027-28, Jardy reported.

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UConn last hosted Ohio State in December 2015, when the Huskies defeated the Buckeyes 75-55. Connecticut fell 64-60 in Columbus the following year and hasn’t faced Ohio State since.

Ohio State is the fifth confirmed opponent on UConn’s 2026-27 non-conference schedule, joining Duke (Nov. 25, Las Vegas), Illinois (Dec. 4, Chicago), Arizona (Tucson) and Kansas (Storrs/Hartford).

Ohio State lost to TCU in the first round of the NCAA Tournament as a No. 9 seed this past year. Next year’s Buckeyes team will be spearheaded by the trio of John Mobley Jr., Justin Pippen and Amare Bynum.



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