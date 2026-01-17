UConn basketball weathers emotional hangover, defeats Georgetown 64-62

Nothing comes easy in the Big East – even in what’s considered to be a down year for the storied conference. Teams steal games they aren’t supposed to and drop games they’re projected to comfortably win.

Embroidered into its fabric is a defensive tenacity you’d be hard pressed to find in any other conference, making it both a physical and therefore highly volatile grind to the finish line.

Just ask Dan Hurley, whose No. 3 UConn basketball team (18-1, 8-0) lost by resounding margins in the paint, in transition and from the field but still escaped with a 64-62 win over Georgetown (9-9, 1-6) Saturday in Capital One Arena.

“That was a Quad 3 game?” Dan Hurley asked post-game. “This whole metrics system and all that shit. Conference games are hard – no matter what – especially when you play against an Ed Cooley team.”

Cooley’s Hoyas, who had lost four in a row (three by three possessions or less) heading into Saturday, hung around long enough to dangle a lead over Connecticut in the second half and keep the game within two possessions until the final buzzer.

Connecticut set a season-low in field goals, sinking just 21 of its 58 attempts. It also got outscored by eight (32-24) in the paint, ten (12-2) in transition and seven (16-9) off the bench.

But it won the battle for free throw attempts (by a lot), which would ultimately be the difference in the one-possession victory. UConn shot 17-of-24 from the line; Georgetown would muster only nine attempts.

“There’s games like these,” Hurley said post-game. “We were able to just gut this one out on a night where Braylon Mullins, Solo Ball and Alex Karaban combined to go 3-of-19.”

The Huskies scored 13 points in the first four minutes behind an 11-point outburst from Tarris Reed Jr., who added three (on three attempts) from the charity stripe. UConn scored on its first three possessions, stuffed a pair of early Hoya shots and looked every part the third-best team in the nation.

“Coming into the game, we had an emphasis on throwing the ball down low,” Reed said. “Being smart and patient when I get the ball in the post, just playing my game and trusting my teammates.”

Reed’s second basket, a twirling lay-in that dropped Hoya center Vince Iwuchukwu to the floor, forced Cooley to burn a timeout 95 seconds into the game.

It looked as though the Huskies, fueled by the nation’s fourth longest winning streak of 13 games, would steam roll the reeling Hoyas, who came into the day ranked 10th in the Big East.

But it didn’t materialize.

Reed’s 10 points in the first four minutes were followed by five in the remaining 36. The Hoyas traded their 2-3 zone in exchange for a man-to-man look, which gave all 7-foot-1 of Iwuchukwu the lone assignment of guarding Reed in the post.

Connecticut kept the lead out of arm’s reach, aided by timely 3-pointers from Jaylin Stewart and Silas Demary Jr. that quelled respective Hoya runs, but never quite settled in offensively, hitting just 12-of-33 field goals and 3-of-13 3-pointers in the first half.

“Offensively, we have to be able to trust the work we put in, especially during practice,” Reed said. “We didn’t do that as well in the first half, [it was] a little bit better in the second half. Learning from it, watching film and knowing we have to play a little bit more freely.”

The Hoyas, guided by the steady hand of point guard Malik Mack and fiery leader KJ Lewis, punched back in the final frame of the first half to whittle Connecticut’s lead down – which grew as large as 10 at the halfway point of the half – to four at the break, punctuated by a Jayden Fort putback slam at the buzzer to make it 32-28.

Georgetown scored eight straight to start the second half and took its first lead of the game after Caleb Williams’ 3-pointer found the bottom of the net to make it 33-32 just before the under 16 timeout.

UConn couldn’t buy a basket to start the half, missing a slew of open jumpers, a dunk and a 3-pointer while Georgetown, spurred on by an Iwuchukwu put-back and Lewis drive on the baseline, took a 40-36 lead at the U12.

Hurley’s plan to calm his group down? Get the ball in the hands of the stabilizer; Demary.

Much like he did against Seton Hall on Tuesday, Demary began to control the Huskies’ offensive flow and, despite staggering misses from Ball and Karaban (who combined hit on 1-of-11 3-pointers) on the perimeter, found cutting teammates for easy baskets.

A dish to Reed in the low post brought the game back within a possession. Eric Reibe slammed a putback to tie the game on the next possession. Karaban carved into the lane for an easy basket on the next, giving Connecticut the lead at the under eight timeout.

The Huskies rattled off 11 of the next 15 points to build a seven-point lead at the under four, including a Mullins 3-pointer that found him by way of Demary, who dove for a loose ball and rolled it to the freshman on the wing.

“Those are the types of plays that we had to make in a game like this that was really ugly for us,” Hurley said of Demary’s acrobatic assist.

Connecticut would stave off the Hoyas’ last ditch attempt in the final two minutes, no thanks in part to its free throw shooting. The Huskies watched as its seven point lead loosened to four, then two and one as they shot 2-of-8 at the charity stripe during the stretch.

Ball missed the two crucial attempts, which kept it at a one possession game and gave the Hoyas the ball back with a chance to tie. Georgetown’s attempt to tie the game didn’t even find the net, however, as Lewis’ 3-pointer airballed into the arms of Mullins, who was immediately fouled.



