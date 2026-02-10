UConn Basketball Week 13 Takeaways: Huskies take first loss in new year, Demary performs

UConn Basketball Week 13 Takeaways: Huskies take first loss in new year, Demary performsby: Stratton Stave1 hour agostrattonstaveRead In AppFeb 6, 2026; New York, New York, USA; UConn Huskies guard Silas Demary Jr. (2) drives past St. John's Red Storm guard Ian Jackson (11) and forward Bryce Hopkins (23) in the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn ImagesThe Huskies suffered their first loss since November, but Demary and Mullins' performances this week are still positives