UConn Basketball Week 16 Takeaways: Karaban cements his legacy, defense thrives

The No. 4 UConn men’s basketball team just finished a bittersweet week of action and the finish line for the regular season is within crawling distance. The sweet part came from their rematch against No. 18 St John’s. Everyone was gearing up for another battle of titans–after all, the Huskies took a brutal loss at the hands of the Johnnies just a few weeks earlier. Instead, it was none of that. Connecticut completely dominated the Red Storm from the tip, putting on one of the most astonishing defensive performances in recent memory.

In their second game of the week, Alex Karaban (among others) celebrated senior day, but it felt like he was the only one who remembered to show up. Seton Hall made a good push at an upset bid with their physical play and 3-point barrage, but it wasn’t enough. Let’s get into some takeaways from this week of action.

The defense is unreal

Maybe St. John’s doesn’t have a top-50 offense in the country, but the house of horrors that UConn had them in is insane. The Johnnies were able to muster 26 points in the first half, as they fell behind the Huskies by 15. As Big East POTY frontrunner Zuby Ejiofor converted on a layup to cut the deficit to 14 with just over 17 minutes left, some worried that it might spark a Red Storm run. The opposite happened, with that shot being the final FG that they converted on.

St. John’s went the next 10+ minutes scoreless and never managed another field goal. The Huskies didn’t have much of an offensive explosion themselves, but their defense carried them to a 32-point victory. The run to end the game is reminiscent of the 2024 Elite Eight, when the Huskies scored 30 straight points over a 10-minute span to decimate Illinois. Runs of excellence like this are only reserved for great teams–and this Husky squad has potential.

They quieted concerns about subpar defense over the previous few weeks and are clearly one of the premier defensive units in the country. The offense is the bigger concern in the big picture.

Karaban is a UConn legend

This isn’t a hot take, but with all the accolades Karaban has put together over the years and the records he’s taking control of this year, he’s establishing himself as one of the greatest Huskies of all time. Karaban won’t be an All-American, nor has he won Final Four MOP, but his consistent ability to win wearing the UConn uniform is what makes him great. He’s the program’s winningest player ever–and a lot of great players have come through Storrs.

Dan Hurley often credits Karaban as being the player that changed everything. Hurley likes to compare Karaban to having a coach on the court and he’s clearly the leader of the locker room. Hurley didn’t become a winner, a top-tier coach in the sport, until Karaban came to Connecticut.

It’s fitting that Karaban’s last game at home was a 23-point, ultra efficient, outing against Seton Hall right after he entered the Huskies of Honor. It’s unlikely that there will be too many players like Karaban in college basketball moving forward; guys who stick it out through thick and thin, winning so many games across four years at one school. Karaban’s time playing in Connecticut might be over, but he has an NBA career ahead of him.

Demary Jr. is an elite game-manager

Even in a game where he scored just one point against the Pirates, Silas Demary Jr. continues to make a positive impact. He finished the matchup with nine assists, four rebounds and two steals, always putting his stamp on the game. Maybe it’s because of his size, but every board he grabs feels meaningful and he’s one of the most active players in the country.

In the St. John’s blowout, Demary recorded a 7-8-5 line with just a single turnover. The junior transfer totaled just three turnovers on the week, a testament to his in-season growth. Demary notably gave the ball away nine times in the first meeting with the Red Storm, a massive difference from this time’s total.

Demary’s value isn’t going to come from scoring the ball. He’s shown an ability to do so when the moment calls for it, but he does everything else that UConn needs from him. That’s why KenPom has him listed No. 2 on the KenPom Big East POTY rankings. The Huskies can count on an impactful performance from him on a nightly basis, whether he’s dishing the ball around, scoring 20 points or both. Especially now that he’s getting his turnovers under control.

When he wants to, Reed Jr. is elite

Against the Johnnies, Tarris Reed Jr. was phenomenal, recording 20 points, 11 boards, six blocks and two steals. There aren’t many bigs better than the senior when he’s motivated and feeling it, which has been a theme for him. He can be nearly invisible when he’s not on his game though.

He wasn’t horrible against Seton Hall, but his offensive output of 10 points and four turnovers left a fair bit to be desired. Much of UConn’s success will be determined by Reed’s production. Maybe he’ll turn it on come March when the lights get bright. That’s when it matters, after all. His performance against Ejiofor and the Red Storm was an elite game against excellent competition. Reed was the best player that day and he’s had other times too when he’s thrived in difficult matchups. There’s no doubt that he’s capable, but he’s not reliable. That’s his biggest obstacle as he concludes his career as a Husky and enters professional basketball.

The Huskies are positioned to thrive in March

If you watched UConn’s game against Seton Hall or many of the Huskies’ other Big East games, you’ve noticed that the league is painfully physical. Grabbing, pushing, pulling and more is common on a nightly basis, which can stifle the Huskies’ offensive rhythm. That’s a major reason why teams like the Pirates or Providence have given them such close games–because UConn’s style of play contradicts the whistle that’s common in the league.

The NCAA tournament tends to offer a quicker whistle, which is a good thing for the Huskies. Their offense, which has been improving of late, will be able to run smoother and with fewer hitches as the officiating goes further into their favor. There were several fans and analysts on the internet who pointed out the large foul discrepancy UConn had against Seton Hall, but the eye test showed that there weren’t enough called on the Pirates. UConn will be a better version of themselves when Big East refs are replaced with others. That raises their ceiling.

Ross is the Huskies’ sixth-best player

It’s been a long time coming for Jayden Ross. His freshman year he hardly got any playing time, viewed as more of a project than anything. Last year he was lauded as a standout coming out of summer practices, but he suffered a preseason injury and never seemed to find his groove or feel comfortable under the bright lights.

This year, it’s different for Ross. He has been the most impactful bench piece for UConn, a reliable spark. Whether he’s setting the tone as a defensive anchor or getting out in the fastbreak for an epic dunk, Ross is becoming the player who everyone thought he could be.

The Huskies’ bench has been up and down this season, but Ross has been far and away the most reliable of the set. Players like him make good teams great, giving the team flexibility in times like Saturday when Mullins found himself in foul trouble. Ross’ shooting from deep has also been notable, hitting 36% of his 47 attempts.

Weekly UConn Hoops predictions

at Marquette (3/7): UConn: 73 || Marquette: 61



