UConn basketball wraps up 2025 with trip to Xavier

A plane ride to Cincinnati and a Big East date at the Cintas Center – is there a better way to spend New Year’s Eve?

No, there isn’t.

The No. 4 UConn men’s basketball team (12-1, 2-0) and Xavier (9-4, 1-1) duel in the Big East’s final game of 2025 on Wednesday night, with tip-off scheduled for 5 p.m. from Cincinnati.

With 10 days separating the Huskies from their last outing in Chicago (a throw-up inducing 72-54 win over DePaul), it seems almost inevitable that Connecticut will slog through the game’s first four minutes – something its done in previous opening frames this season.

It can’t afford to on Wednesday, however.

Xavier’s breakneck, five-out offensive philosophy instituted by new head coach Richard Pitino stresses opponents from baseline to baseline and whistle to whistle.

Seven footers dance around the perimeter. Point guards dart around the paint as they slash through the lane and to the rim. A zealous anger permeates the defensive end of the floor.

But the Huskies have the requisites to stave off an early Musketeer run.

The team is (finally) healthy, according to Dan Hurley, who has used all 15 players at practice for the last five days.

“Everyone’s been in,” Hurley said on Monday. “It’s been good to get people a lot of reps in practice. The team has looked as healthy as we’ve looked.”

Solo Ball, who missed last week’s game against DePaul with a left wrist injury, is expected to be back in the starting lineup on Wednesday, while Tarris Reed Jr. and Braylon Mullins, who both missed time at the start of the season with lower body injuries, have only been getting healthier during the holiday break.

The Huskies will need the trio of Ball, Mullins and Reed – three of the team’s top four scorers – to counter Xavier’s powder keg offense.

“Xavier is an explosive team offensively,” Hurley said. “They do a great job of shooting 3’s, they do a great job of getting out in transition. They’re really hard to guard because they have five guys playing on the perimeter – which makes you uncomfortable.”

Tre Carroll is the embodiment of that style. The 6-foot-7 Florida Atlantic transfer is averaging a career-high in points (16.5), rebounds (5.6) and assists (2.8) while shooting 37.9% from 3 on 30.7 minutes per game.

Who is taking the shot at the end of the game in Cincinnati? Chart via CBB Analytics

He’s the first head of the Musketeers’ two-headed frontcourt snake. New Mexico transfer Filip Borovicanin followed Pitino from Albuquerque and has started 12 games at “center” this season.

At 6-foot-9, 185 pounds, Borovicanin sacrifices size for a combination of athleticism and shot making, enjoying a career-best 2.8 made 3’s a game and 6.1 rebounds per game.

The backcourt is headed by Roddie Anderson III, the lone holdover from the Sean Miller era in Cincinnati. Despite starting three of the Musketeers’ 13 games, Anderson ranks second in the team in scoring (12.7) and is one of six Musketeers shooting 30% or above from the 3-point line.

Depth is a question mark. Outside of Anderson, no Xavier bench player averages over four points per game, while only two average double-digit minutes. Exploiting that lack of depth could come in the form of a team photo in the paint, which would pit Reed and Eric Reibe against the duo of Carroll and Borovicanin down low.



