Connecticut
UConn commit Olivia Vukosa selected to 2026 McDonald’s All-American game

Olivia Vukosa
Olivia Vukosa during Christ the King's game against Albertus in the 8th annual Slam Dunk Showcase in White Plains. Vukosa was one of four players from New York named to the McDonald's All-American game, joining Olivia Jones, Emily McDonald and Savvy Swords (all of whom go to Long Island Lutheran) - John Meore, USA Today

Olivia Vukosa was named to the 2026 McDonald's All-American Game Monday, joining a list of 40+ future Huskies invited to the event since its inaugural girls game in 2002.

