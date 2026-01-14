UConn basketball snaps streak, defeats Seton Hall in Newark 69-64

Four 3-pointers made. Thirty-one combined turnovers. Forty-three personal fouls yet only 31 free throws made.

The horrors that have populated No. 3 UConn basketball’s (17-1, 7-0) recent series history with No. 25 Seton Hall (14-3, 4-2) at the Prudential Center reared their ugly head again Tuesday.

Connecticut’s lead, which at one point swelled to as large as 18 in the second half, had shrunk to one possession with under a minute to go. Alex Karaban, the Huskies’ venerable on-court leader, picked up his fourth foul and watched from the bench for a majority of the final 10 minutes. Tarris Reed Jr. missed his eighth free throw just seconds before Mike Williams III conveniently hit the Pirates’ first 3-pointer of the night.

It was happening again; UConn was melting down in its house of horrors for a fifth consecutive season.

But not to Karaban, who subbed in at the two minute mark with a weighty four fouls under his belt.

“It was never ‘here we go again,’” Karaban said of Seton Hall’s late push. “It was just staying together out there. Just staying together no matter what, battling through the adversity and making sure we stayed together within our bubble.”

And, thanks in part to a slew of late-game foul shots from Silas Demary Jr., the Huskies did just that, staving off Seton Hall 69-64 for the program’s first win in the Prudential Center in five years.

