UConn Football adds Virginia Tech transfer OL Hannes Hammer

UConn Football continues to add to their 40+ person Transfer Portal haul today, as they’ve now landed their sixth offensive lineman in Hannes Hammer from Virginia Tech, sources tell the UConn Report.

Listed at 6-foot-7, 313-pounds, Hammer hails from Cologne, Germany and played his high school ball at the North Cross School in Virginia before enrolling at Virginia Tech as a member of the 2023 class.

After redshirting during his first season in 2023, Hammer went on to appear in one game in 2024 before suffering a season ending injury. A year later in 2025, he went on to appear in five games, most of which was on special teams.

Hammer will now join the Huskies with a chance to compete for one of the tackle spots and will have two to three years of eligibility remaining depending on if he can get a medical year for the 2024 season.



