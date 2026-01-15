UConn Football lands Ohio transfer DL Anas Luqman

A defensive lineman with extensive experience announced his commitment to the UConn football program out of the transfer portal.

Former 2022 class Princeton (OH) linebacker Anas Luqman revealed he would continue his collegiate career with the Huskies. Luqman was not ranked, but held offers from Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Eastern Illinois, Murray State, and Notre Dame College out of high school. The linebacker ultimately enrolled with Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Luqman played in nine games in 2022 as a true freshman, recording 14 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks. The linebacker recorded five tackles, 2.5 sacks, and 2.5 tackles for loss in five games in 2023 before his season was cut short.

Ahead of the 2024 season Luqman bulked up to 245 pounds after previously weighing 205 pounds coming out of high school. The defender recorded 33 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and two sacks as a redshirt sophomore.

The defensive lineman entered the transfer portal after playing in 12 games in 2024. The Cincinnati native announced his commitment to the Ohio Bobcats. Luqman again added to his frame, weighing in at 265 pounds this past season.

In 2025, Luqman recorded 34 tackles, nine tackles for loss, and four sacks. The defender recorded sacks against West Virginia, Ohio State, UMass, and Buffalo this past season. The Bobcats went on to defeat the Mountaineers which was a notable early season upset.

Luqman will transfer schools for the second time in his collegiate career with one year of eligibility remaining.