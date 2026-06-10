UConn Football lands 2027 New Jersey Edge Jason Madden

Another talented defensive recruit has joined the UConn football class after announcing his commitment during his Official Visit.

Donovan Catholic (N.J.) edge rusher Jason Madden has committed to the Huskies while taking his Official Visit with the program. Madden has been one of the more productive under-the-radar recruits on the East Coast in the 2027 class with 24 total Division I offers to date.

The 6-foot-4, 235-pound picked up his first scholarship offer from UConn offensive coordinator Nunzio Campanile in January. Madden was later put in contact with defensive line coach Joe Schaefer following his hiring. The recruit visited UConn in March to watch a practice and the two sides have kept a very close relationship since.

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Madden joins a growing class on the defensive side with notable commitments from Alan Blackshere and Eltonino Hicks. Blackshere is currently the highest-rated commitment that UConn has secured since Dayne Shor joined as part of the 2022 class.

The Huskies are still not done and more visitors from the weekend will likely announce commitments in the near future. UConn started the weekend with a 2027 class ranking outside of the top 100. The class currently sits just outside of the 80th spot with multiple highly anticipated recruits still set to take an Official Visit in the near future.



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