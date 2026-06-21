UConn Football lands 2027 Georgia Safety De'Shawn Wylie

The UConn football staff successfully completed a highly anticipated commitment flip after previously hosting a talented recruit.

Calvary Day (Ga.) three-star safety De’Shawn Wylie announced his flip from Tulane to UConn this afternoon on his social media pages. Wylie previously committed to Tulane in March after transferring out of Liberty County (Ga.) and into a more competitive talent pool.

Wylie and the Huskies’ football program have quite a history that dates back to August of 2025. The safety visited Storrs and met with the old staff before coming back into contact with UConn in February of 2026. Wylie earned a scholarship from assistant coach Jay Anderson and quickly booked a return to campus on an official basis.

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The recruit was among the first batch of official visitors to hit campus at the end of May. Weeks later, Wylie officially becomes a member of the Huskies’ 2027 class in part because of the persistence of the staff.

The Huskies currently have a stacked secondary set to join the program as part of the 2027 cycle. Wylie joins fellow defensive backs Eltonino Hicks, Alan Blackshere, Demond Scott Jr., Jalen Moseley, and Preston Glasco.



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