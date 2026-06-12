UConn Football lands 2027 Indiana OT Krystian Oakley

The UConn football staff continues to roll through the 2027 class with yet another commitment added this week.

Brebeuf Jesuit (Ind.) three-star offensive tackle Krystian Oakley announced his commitment to the Huskies on his social media accounts this afternoon. Oakley previously visited campus for his Official Visit the weekend of May 29th.

Despite not officially committing directly after his visit, Oakley cancelled a visit to Ohio and announced a commitment date of June 30th. The recruit stated in his announcement that when “the time is right, it is right” and opted to reveal his collegiate destination early.

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Oakley is a talented recruit with a massive 6-foot-6 frame that causes a litany of issues for opposing defenders on the field. The strong, skilled presence of Oakley is one that has generated plenty of buzz within the 2027 class. The recruit currently holds 12 scholarship offers from notable programs such as Louisville, Kentucky, and Liberty.

The commitment for the Huskies is a big one as the class that is still under construction continues to climb the rankings. UConn holds onto the 64th ranked class in the 2027 cycle at the moment with a handful of commits that are not ranked. The Huskies have climbed nearly 40 spots in the rankings after a particularly busy couple of days.



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