UConn Football lands 2027 New York OT Jamarr Malcolm

The UConn football staff picked up another commitment in the 2027 recruiting class not far from home to bring the total up to 22.

Cardinal Hayes (N.Y.) offensive tackle Jamarr Malcolm announced his commitment to UConn following a careful decision. The 6-foot-5, 285-pound lineman had also been considering UMass before announcing his eventual commitment to the Huskies.

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Malcolm first got into contact with UConn back in February, picking up a scholarship following a conversation with the staff. Offensive coordinator Nunzio Campanile extended the offer to Malcolm and then assistant coach John Morookian was introduced to the recruit.

Previously the recruit had been in contact with programs like Syracuse, Minnesota, and Nebraska before picking up an offer from UConn.

With the commitment of Malcolm the Huskies’ staff currently has a full offensive line prepared to hit campus next spring. Malcolm will join Krystian Oakley, Aden Norris, Jeremiah Ogbeifun, and Wilder Brasher as part of the 2027 UConn recruiting class.



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