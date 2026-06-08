UConn Football lands 2027 Ohio Tight End Joe Moore

The UConn football staff has kept the momentum from a big Official Visit weekend going with a commitment to start the week.

St. Edward (Ohio) tight end Joe Moore announced his commitment to the Huskies fresh off of his Official Visit to Storrs. Moore was in town this past weekend and spent his time on campus alongside multiple recruits who also committed. UConn had a busy weekend with Mikey Vernon Jr., Alan Blackshere, Aden Norris, and George Richards all announcing commitments.

The 6-foot-4, 235-pound tight end worked out for assistant coach Joe Schaefer in April and earned a scholarship from UConn. Moore has since been in contact with tight ends coach Max Wray and offensive coordinator Nunzio Campanile.

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Moore has primarily been an under-the-radar recruit throughout the process rankings wise but his offer list suggests something else. The tight end has picked up scholarships from UAB, Bowling Green, Western Kentucky, Toledo, Georgia State, Delaware, and FAU since April.

UConn began to stand out for Moore ahead of his visit and his time on campus on an official basis sold the recruit. Moore is a notable addition to the 2027 class for the Huskies given his prototypical frame for the position. The recruit already has the strength and weight room expertise to thrive at the collegiate level at tight end.



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