UConn Football lands 2027 Arizona Wide Receiver Jay Rawls

The 2027 UConn football class continues to grow during a massive recruiting weekend for the Huskies’ staff in terms of visits.

A new staff and a new chapter in the history of UConn football is unfolding on campus. The Huskies put together a jam-packed weekend with over a dozen official visitors stopping by. Thus far, the weekend has been a successful one for UConn as the commitments continue to pile up.

The latest commitment for UConn comes far from home as Desert Edge (Ariz.) wide receiver Jay Rawls announced his decision. Rawls joined the Scorpions ahead of his final year of high school and the move has been a fruitful one for the recruit.

Since the start of the year Rawls has picked up scholarships from UMass, Cal, Utah, New Mexico State, Colorado, and Oregon State. The 6-foot-6, 195-pound receiver holds a three-star rating and the 1466th spot in the national rankings.

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UConn is the newest team to join the battle to land a commitment from Rawls after extending an offer on May 29th. The staff worked very quickly to lock down an Official Visit and a commitment followed closely behind.

Rawls will join a stacked room of receivers heading to Storrs in the 2027 recruiting class. Armwood (Fla.) speedster Mikey Vernon Jr. also announced his commitment on campus this weekend during his Official Visit.

In-state standout and fellow three-star receiver Dae’Sean Graves committed to the Huskies ahead of his Official Visit this past weekend.



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